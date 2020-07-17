Tottenham v Leicester City: Team News, Form, How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester City in North London on Sunday in a game that has the potential to make the battle for a top-four finish even more interesting.

Spurs can’t mathematically sneak into the top-four but they’re in a good position to at least secure a place in next season’s Europa League. Leicester, though, are nervously looking over their shoulders in fourth as they bid to keep possession of the last remaining qualification position and away from the chasing Manchester United and Wolves.

Both sides have suffered indifferent form since football’s restart and will be relatively disappointed at not picking up more points over the last month or so.

Jose Mourinho’s men have actually lost just once during that period, but that came via a woeful 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United, who subsequently are looking to beat them to a Europa League spot. A goalless draw at Bournemouth will also be seen as a two huge points dropped as Spurs head into their final two games of the campaign.

Leicester looked to have had the top-four all wrapped up when football was postponed, but since the restart they’ve struggled, picking up just two wins from the seven league matches they’ve played since June. It means they’re now clinging on to a place in next season’s Champions League by their fingernails, and defeat here sets up a potentially huge winner takes all clash with Manchester United on the final day.

Form

As we’ve already established, Tottenham’s form on paper doesn’t look terrible but their failure to pick up maximum points against both Bournemouth and top eight rivals Sheffield United means they’re now contemplating a year without European football altogether if they don’t end the season strongly.

Spurs are unbeaten in four matches since that collapse at Bramall Lane but if a Europa League place is not secured, 19/20 will forever be known as a failure for the club, just a year on from reaching the Champions League final.

Leicester boosted their confidence with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Thursday night and simply must follow that up with a win here if they’re to remain favourites for the top-four, but they have failed to win their last seven away matches in the Premier League, while Spurs have maximum points from their last three at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Team News

Serge Aurier has travelled back to France to be his family following the tragic death of his brother earlier this week and as a result, is not expected to feature this weekend.

Tanguy Ndombele’s knee injury has left him sidelined for the rest of the campaign, while Dele Alli is a huge doubt because of a hamstring problem.

For Brendan Rodgers, it’s a case of trying to get through the rest of the season without losing any more key players. Ben Chilwell and James Maddison have both been ruled out of the final two games of the campaign, while Caglar Soyuncu is suspended following his red card against Bournemouth last weekend.

How to Watch

Fans can watch this huge Premier League clash on Sunday 19 Juy at 4pm, with the game being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while fans can also catch it via live football streams.