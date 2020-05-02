[QUIZ] The great Tottenham Hotspur transfer mysteries

Tottenham have made some errors in the transfer market, plenty in fact and how some of the dross was ever allowed to don the Lilywhite shirt will have the great Bill Nicholson turning in his grave.

Unfortunately for every Jan Vertonghen, there has been a Kevin Scott. For every Timothee Atouba, there has been a David Ginola; is it any wonder why Levy is so reluctant to spend in the transfer market given that he is accountable more than most for some of these wasted millions. This is the man that brought Toda and Hossam Ghaly to the club after all.

I have compiled a quiz on some of the great transfer mistakes and players who failed to really grace the once hallowed White Hart Lane turf.