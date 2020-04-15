Tottenham must strengthen in this area next season

Tottenham Hotspur have really hit a decline this season, and it’s mostly down to the injuries that have hammered the squad. With Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn all sidelined, Spurs have been stretched thin with their personnel.

With a fully fit-and-firing squad, the London outfit have proven they can take the Premier League by storm and also reach the Champions League final, but Jose Mourinho has very few cards to play when it comes to injuries. If Spurs want to come out of the blocks fighting next campaign, they will need to bring in some back-up in the summer.

In the absence of their top striker, Son slotted into the No. 9 role with ease, until he too was forced out of action following an arm fracture. Even Bergwijn looked like the next best thing for the side until he suffered an ankle injury.

Recently, Dele Alli has been leading the frontline and relying on others to keep the midfield ticking over. But there’s very little production in the middle of the park this season – the likes of Ryan Sessegnon and Harry Winks have failed to register a single goal or assist in the league so far this term.

Spurs currently sit eighth in the league table on 41 points – despite being just seven away from the top four, it’s not a reflection on how talented this Tottenham side is.

Due to the lengthy hiatus of the Premier League season, it’s likely most of, if not all of Tottenham’s injured starters will be back in action once the football resumes. But Mourinho must heed this as a warning and be eyeing up some rotational players to poach in the upcoming transfer window.

For a side that finished just one point behind third-place Chelsea and earned Champions League football last season, Spurs will not take kindly to settling for the Europa League, especially with talks of Kane potentially leaving the club.

The Lilywhites must act fast and make sure they’re prepared for the next time injury disturbs the chemistry or they could find themselves out of Europe all together next time.