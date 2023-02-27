Celebrity fans are always an interesting topic, especially when it comes to Tottenham Hotspur. They often leave you wondering why, how, and when did they start supporting a certain club. And the stories never disappoint, with random allegiances to the team the likely reason, whilst some celebrities have, in fact, been lifelong fans.

In England, you would generally expect Hollywood to find the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United the most attractive; they are clubs made for famous names, both of which are built on an incredible history of winning it all. Yet, strangely enough, it is Spurs who have one of the impressive ‘A-list’ of celebrity fans, as we found out below.

With that said, from professional wrestlers to rappers, and Spider-Man, himself, we at Football FanCast taken a look at which celebrities support Tottenham Hotspur, via Spurs Web.

10) Sir Trevor McDonald

When he wasn’t reading out the news throughout his legendary career, Sir Trevor McDonald was likely looking out for the Spurs score, as a massive fan of the club.

During his time as a supporter, he’s seen plenty of ups and downs. The veteran broadcaster would've been just 11 years old when the club won the Second Division for the second time in 1950 and 12 years old when they won their first First Division title just a year later in 1951.

He was also lucky enough to see his beloved Spurs win the league and cup double in 1961 - the only time the North Londoners have achieved the feat in their history.

Given that he was born in Trinidad and Tobago, his Spurs support is something of a surprise.

One day, he will hope to read the news, once again, of a major Spurs trophy, and under Ange Postecoglou, who knows, that could be sooner than he thinks.As it stands, though, he is one of the most recognisable voices in British television, and he's a Spurs fan.

9) Michael McIntyre

Michael McIntyre’s support of Spurs is no secret. The comedian was even spotted at Carrow Road as Antonio Conte’s side defeated Norwich City 5-0 on the final day of last season.

McIntyre is a regular at the Spurs stadium, and is often seen with his family in the stands. Given that he's won a Bafta for his comedic talents, he's clearly got some time on his hands!

Not only has he carved out a career telling jokes, he's also regularly seen on television, as he fronts Michael McIntyre's Big Show every weekend.

He was recently seen waking up ex-Spurs and England striker Peter Crouch at midnight for the 'Midnight Gameshow', which must have been a thrill for the Lilywhites supporter.

8) Steve Nash

With 18 seasons in the NBA to his name, in which was an All-Star on eight occasions, former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash is, in fact, a Spurs fan when it comes to the beautiful game.

The former basketball player knows all about reaching impressive heights, and will hope that new boss Postecoglou can match his success eventually.

He's been a ridiculously successful figure in the American sport, playing in the NBA All-Star team on eight occasions between 2002 and 2012, as well as being named the league's most valuable player on two occasions in 2005 and 2006.

When it comes to getting over the line, Nash knows precisely what it takes; a quality he shares with the tactically astute Australian.

7) AJ Tracey

One of the most outspoken Spurs fans and one of the biggest music artists in the UK, AJ Tracey may well be the biggest fan of the North London club on this list.

When he’s not producing top 40s, he can often be seen tweeting about his beloved club, or speaking elsewhere about them.

The rapper was even seen behind the scenes at Spurs’ pre-season last year and has regularly tweeted transfer news.

It just goes to show that even those with all the fame in the world are just like us; consistently refreshing Twitter to get the latest news on their club.

6) Sir Alan Sugar

If anyone could rival AJ Tracey for biggest Spurs fan on this list, it is Sir Alan Sugar.

Often a controversial character, when he’s not firing people in the boardroom, he can be seen unapologetically shouting his support for the North London club.

The businessman actually owned a stake in the club up until 2007, when he sold his percentage for £25 million and he will go down in Spurs history as the man who signed Jurgen Klinsmann when he was the club's owner.

The club weren't in the best state when Sugar left as chairman, mind, but he is still often seen on British television, fronting our version of The Apprentice.

5) Mark Wahlberg

Yep, that’s right, the A-list actor, Mark Wahlberg is actually a Tottenham Hotspur fan.

Away from Hollywood, Wahlberg has previously been pictured wearing a Spurs shirt as he pledged his allegiance for the North London club, whilst also taking aim at bitter rivals Arsenal, in the process.

Part of us hopes that he still keeps a keen eye on the club, but he's a very busy man, with him set to be involved in five separate films over the next year, including an as-yet-untitled project about Basketball, as per IMDB.

He's undoubtedly one of the most famous fans of the club out there, as he remains instantly recognisable for film lovers young and old.

4) Sir Kenneth Branagh

When he’s not solving crimes on trains or boats in his acting roles, Sir Kenneth Branagh is busy supporting his beloved Spurs.

The famous actor even had the privilege of narrating the final video at White Hart Lane as the North London club bowed out of the historic stadium.

As a Spurs fan, it may well sit alongside some of his acting roles as his favourite moment, although it might have been topped by his Oscar win for the screenplay for Belfast.

An incredible acting talent who can also write his own material, Branagh will be hoping Spurs follow a Hollywood script in their first season without Harry Kane since his breakthrough at the club.

3) Tom Holland

It arguably doesn’t get cooler than Tom Holland or Spider-Man in a way, himself, does it?

Tom Holland has been a lifelong fan of the club, and has even tried doing his best recruitment job for the club when he revealed that he asked Kylian Mbappe about joining Spurs at the 2021 Ballon D’or ceremony.

Even the Avengers member couldn’t convince the Frenchman, however. If he'd had his Spidey mask on, it might have been different.

Holland has also collaborated with new club captain Son Heung-Min in the past, with the South Korea international pulling out a Spider-Man celebration after scoring a couple of years ago.

2) Adele

Adele’s adoration for Tottenham Hotspur is no secret, as a lifelong fan of the club.

She is one of the most famous singers of all time and is often also seen as one of the very best.

Indeed, as of December 2021, she has sold over 170 million records worldwide, becoming the best-selling female artist of the 21st century in the UK and has regularly been nominated for Grammys.

The singer will be hoping to see Postecoglou's side set fire to the rain next season, and will no doubt pop in to say hello as her side seeks to achieve hometown glory on all fronts. And, no, rumour has it, we are not tired of making Adele references!

1) John Cena

At number one is John Cena, the man who, we promise you, has been seen in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt, and can actually be seen if you squint hard enough.

The famous wrestler and actor may have won an endless amount of titles himself, but, having previously pledged his loyalty to Spurs, he may be looking to see them lift a title of their own one day.

Indeed, Cena is one of the most decorated professional wrestlers of all time, having become a main event talent during his time with WWE.

How many world championships has he won? Just the 16 times, making him the joint-record holder alongside Ric Flair. Now forging a path in Hollywood, Cena is without a doubt one of the most famous - and let's be honest, one of the coolest - Spurs fans you're going to find.

So, there you have it, ten of the most famous Tottenham Hotspur fans around. And, we must admit, we’d love nothing more than to see a dinner party with them all invited.

Just imagine John Cena speaking to Sir Alan Sugar. Chances are, the businessman would end up with an Attitude Adjustment, given his heel character traits. Meanwhile, Adele and AJ Tracey could become the partnership we never expected, but never knew we needed in the music industry.

The fact is, Spurs have such a variation of celebrity supporters that is never fails to astound us every time we look into it.