Two unsung Spurs players who have impressed this season

With Spurs have taking a hammering with injuries this season, others have stepped up to the plate. But they may not have necessarily received the praise they deserve.

Dele Alli

Despite being an England regular and household name, it seems like Alli hasn’t received the thanks he is due this season. The 23-year-old has been forced to step up in the absence of Tottenham’s most prolific forwards, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. As such, Alli has played across six different positions this season and has adapted well to all of them.

When playing in his natural role of attacking midfielder, Spurs haven’t lost a single game this season. The England international has contributed to 11 Premier League goals so far this campaign, scoring eight himself.

With a WhoScored rating of just 6.8, it seems he really has slipped under the radar this term despite his versatility and hard work. Alli has been the difference between a loss and a draw, or a draw and a win on six different occasions in the league, including his brace against Bournemouth to win 3-2 and important goals against Watford, Everton and Burnley to clinch a point.

Without Alli in their side, Spurs would be in a much more alarming position in the Premier League this season and the midfielder deserves to be hailed for his tremendous efforts.

Isolation Busters: The only quiz you need to cure your boredem

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

Steven Bergwijn

Injuries have really plagued this Spurs side this season, with Bergwijn one of the latest to be ruled out of action.

But before his ankle injury, he was really getting into his comfort zone for the London club. In five appearances, the Dutchman scored two goals for Tottenham, including his opening strike on his league debut against Manchester City.

In fact, Bergwijn has performed better than the highly-anticipated Ryan Sessegnon. The 22-year-old has averaged a much better pass rate (86.7%) than the Englishman’s 77.4% and has provided more key passes per game (1.4) on average than Sessegnon (0.3).

Who has performed better for Spurs this season?

Dele Alli Vote Steven Bergwijn Vote

The forward man arguably wasn’t given enough time to have people chattering in masses about him, but once both he and the league returns, everyone should be taking note on what a promising player he is for Spurs.