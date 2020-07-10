Watford v Newcastle United: Team News, Form, How to Watch

Watford host Newcastle United on Saturday lunchtime in what is a massive game for Nigel Pearson’s Hornets side, as they look for a vital three points to take them further away from the bottom three.

The Magpies themselves will be keen to get their season back on track after a heavy defeat in midweek against Manchester City. Steve Bruce will be looking to deliver the Toon’s biggest points haul in the Premier League since they were promoted in 2017.

No club in the Premier League has been impacted greater by the enforced suspension of football than Watford, who have seemingly lost the momentum they were generating since Pearson’s appointment.

It is a mammoth game for the Hornets, who realistically still need two wins to guarantee survival.

Form

Watford picked up a massive three points earlier this week, via Danny Welbeck’s spectacular winner against Norwich City. The victory put them four points clear of the bottom three and they will be hoping that they can replicate that performance and record back-to-back victories at Vicarage Road for the first time this season.

Newcastle, on the hand, have blown hot and cold throughout, where a thumping 4-1 victory over Bournemouth and a solid point against West Ham was followed by their worst defeat of the season at the hands of City.

The Toon have looked much better since the return of the Premier League and would be expecting to get at least a point out of this one.

Team news

Nigel Pearson has no new injuries to contend with following their win against Norwich, with Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success still sidelined.

The Magpies have further injury worries, with Miguel Almiron joining Allan Saint-Maximin, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles and Sean Longstaff on the treatment table at St. James’ Park.

How to watch

Watford v Newcastle kicks off at 12:30 UTC at Vicarage Road and will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime, while fans can also live stream football online.