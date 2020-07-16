West Ham v Watford: Team News, Form, How to Watch

The fight to stay in the Premier League has become an intense battle over the last few weeks, and this Friday night two clubs who have survival in their own hands go head-to-head.

Both West Ham and Watford go into this clash three points above the relegation zone and with a game in hand on both Bournemouth and Aston Villa. It is widely believed that if a team can come away with all three points here, they will have all but secured their top-flight status.

West Ham also have the luxury of having a far superior goal difference to everyone else in and around them in the table, including Watford. So even a point for David Moyes’ men might be enough with just two games left to play.

But they will be eager to put as much distance as possible between themselves and third from bottom Bournemouth and on the back of an impressive 4-0 thrashing of Norwich last weekend, they’ll be confident of doing just that here.

Watford are also in a confident mood after taking all three points against Newcastle United at Vicarage Road last weekend, but they will need to end a run of six away league games if they’re to leave East London with all three points.

The Hammers will be favourites here but it’s always difficult to call results during a relegation battle, and this is expected to be a very tight and tense Premier League affair.

Form

After losing their first two games after the restart, West Ham have managed to vastly improve their peformances and have since picked up seven points to give themselves a huge chance of Premier League survival. Their home form has been somewhat sporadic, though, with a 3-2 victory over Chelsea being followed by 1-0 home defeat to Burnley.

Watford have won back-t0-back games in the Premier League for the first time since the New Year but as mentioned above, they are without an away win in the league since the middle of January – a run of six away league games. They have also failed to score in their last four away league games.

Team News

The only long term absentee for the Hammers is Robert Snodgrass, with Felipe Anderson returning to training this week. The Brazilian may be ready to feature from the bench after missing West Ham’s last couple of games.

Watford are without Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success through injuries while there is a slight dought over the fitness of captain Troy Deeney, who was pictured with strapping and an ice pack around his new after last week’s win over Newcastle

How to Watch

In the final match of the current Premier League gameweek, fans can catch this huge relegation six-pointer on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event on Friday, July 17 at 8pm.

Supporters can also use live football streams to watch the game if they prefer.