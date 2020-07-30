When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start?

The 2020/21 Premier League season is due to start just six weeks after the end of the previous campaign, thanks to the delay caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League has revealed that the new season will start on Saturday, September 12 – fixtures are yet to be released.

It will be the 29th Premier League season since its inception in 1992 and 2020/2021 was initially scheduled to begin on August 8.

However, with the Champions League and Europa League also delayed, the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Wolves and Chelsea might be handed an extended break before beginning their new league seasons, but only if they progress to the latter stages of their respective European competitions.

Liverpool, who won their first league title in 30 years in 2019/2020, will be bidding to defend their crown but the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are all expected to strengthen in the transfer window, which might make the title race a bit more competitive in the coming years.

And all eyes will, of course, be on Leeds United as they appear in the top-flight for the first time since 2004.

Elsewhere, West Ham, Aston Villa, Southampton and Everton will no doubt be planning for a much more consistent and successful campaign after struggling for large parts of 2019/20.

When does the 2020/21 Premier League season finish?

The end of the 2020/2021 season might cause some issues to England’s preparations for the re-scheduled European Championships next summer, with the top-flight scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021.

This is just 19 days before the beginning of the international tournament, which doesn’t give Gareth Southgate much time to get his England players fully prepared.

Who was promoted and who was relegated?

Leeds United won the Championship to secure their place in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, while West Brom finished second to win automatic promotion.

Brentford have booked their place in the play-off final at Wembley and will battle it out with either Fulham or Cardiff for that final promotion place.

In the Premier League, Norwich City, Bournemouth and Watford were all relegated after disappointing seasons.