When does the transfer window open and close?

Unlike last summer, when the transfer window closed on the day before the Premier League season started, this summer’s transfer window is scheduled to remain open until October.

It officially opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm, around three weeks after the beginning of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

And there will also be a domestic-only transfer window, which will open on October 5 and close at 5pm on October 16. During this period. Premier League clubs will be able to trade with EFL clubs but will not be able to complete business with other Premier League clubs or clubs overseas.

Many clubs have already begun splashing the cash and preparing for the new campaign, although there will be many who will be looking to pick up some bargains due to the financial implications of Covid-19.

Frank Lampard has begun making big improvements to his Chelsea side, having brought in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, while he is expected to bring in a handful more before his players return for pre-season.

Elsewhere, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Manchester City and Arsenal are all expected to be busy in the transfer window.

Who spent the most in the 2019 summer transfer window?

Last summer, Premier League clubs spent around £1.4billion on 99 permanent signings, with Man United being the biggest spenders with £148m going on reinforcements.

Relegated Norwich City were the lowest spenders with just £1.1m going on new players.

Amazingly, though, eventual Premier League champions Liverpool only spent an incredible £4.4m in the 2019 summer transfer window before embarking on their record-breaking campaign.