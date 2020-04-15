When is the Premier league likely to resume?

The world misses the Premier League

With the Premier League season still under suspension, one of the biggest questions that have remained on every football lover’s lips is when the restart is likely to be.

Although in the face of the ongoing pandemic, such questions might be considered to be rather sensitive and selfish, considering that people are testing positive for the virus every minute, while several others are dying every day.

But can we really blame these fans for missing their beloved league so much?

No, we cannot.

The bromance between the EPL and its global community is just too strong to be broken by any pandemic.

No disrespect COVID-19, but that’s just the truth.

As the most-watched league in the world, the premier league has been a hotspot for football lovers for many years now. And that’s thanks in no small parts to its nonstop delivery of mouthwatering fixtures, exciting matchups, and several other intriguing actions.

But football lovers aren’t the only ones who miss the glamour and glitz of the Premier League.

Talk of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fans, Monday Night Football (MNF) lovers, and even those bettors betting with Agen Bola Terpercaya like Spbobet all miss the excitements, money-making potential, and entertainment of their beloved league.

What we know about the suspension of the Premier League

In the wake of Mikel Arteta testing positive for the COVID-19 virus back in March, the football bodies in England decided to halt all footballing activities, including weekend matchups, FA Cup games, and even lower league fixtures.

But with most clubs still having at least 9 matches to play before the season wraps, there’s a growing sense that the few remaining games might just be played behind closed doors.

How long has the Premier League been suspended for?

Back in March, the match between Manchester City and Arsenal had to be called off because some of the members of the Arsenal team were feared to have been in direct contact with the disease, having met the president of the Greek club Olympiakos a while before. The rescheduling of that match marked the beginning of a process that would soon eventually result in the indefinite suspension of the whole league.

From the time of suspending the Manchester City vs. Arsenal game, a match earlier scheduled to hold on March 11, the Premier League has been made to sit in the stands and watch as the world continues to fight its unseen enemy for exactly 34 days and still counting.

When is the Premier League likely to resume?

After a meeting between all 20 clubs on Friday, April 3, it was announced that the Premier League would not resume in early May as previously planned.

The situation is clearly evolving day-by-day, and it remains to be seen when the league will be able to get back underway. The Premier League remains determined to complete the current season and avoid it being written off completely.

A league statement read: “The Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

“The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops, and we work together through this very challenging time.

“The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution.

“With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition.

“However, any return to play will only be with the full support of Government and when medical guidance allows.”

Will the Premier League season be voided?

One very popular opinion amongst football lovers is the idea of voiding the current premier league season and declaring it as null and nonexistent and then waiting until the whole Coronavirus drama passes before starting a new season.

But guess what? There’s not a chance in heaven of that happening.

Not only will a cancellation send a wrong impression about the league’s management to the public, but it could also result in the league incurring losses up to £1billion, according to chief executive Richard Masters.

Sky, BT, and overseas rights holders have already paid the Premier League for their full season’s broadcast rights, despite a quarter of the campaign left to play.

So scrapping the campaign will mean broadcasters will look to recoup millions.

What else has the Premier League said?

As well as supporting the NHS and promoting public health messages, the Premier League detailed its discussions regarding its players and clubs in lower leagues.

The April 3 statement continued: “In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employees throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of total annual remuneration.

“This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change.

It added: “Discussions also took place regarding financial relief for clubs in the short term, and while there is no single solution, measures are to be put in place to immediately deal with the impact of falling cash flow.

“Critically, the league unanimously voted to advance funds of £125 million to the EFL and National League as it is aware of the severe difficulties clubs throughout the football pyramid are suffering at this time.”