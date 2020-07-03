Wolves vs Arsenal preview: team news, form, how to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Arsenal at Molineux on Saturday in an important battle between two sides battling for a place in European competition next season.

Following their 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, Wolves are sat sixth in the table, just three points adrift of third-place Leicester City and only two points off the top four.

Arsenal are a further six points back, but will still retain faint hopes of Champions League qualification, provided they win most of their games between now and the end of the season.

The Gunners have struggled in recent matches against the Midlands side and lost 3-1 at Molineux last season, while the two sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

Form

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are one of the form outfits in the Premier League and have picked up five wins from their last six matches.

However, they have tended to be better on the road in recent matches and have only picked up two wins from their last six fixtures at Molineux.

Arsenal have also been in strong form, picking up four wins from their last six Premier League fixtures, as well as earning three consecutive wins in all competitions, including Wednesday’s 4-0 win against Norwich City.

However, they continue to struggle away from home and have earned just six points from a possible 18 available during their last six away league matches.

Team news

Wolves do not currently have any injury concerns, although Espirito Santo could look to shuffle his pack as part of a busy post-lockdown schedule.

Adama Traore started on the bench last weekend against Aston Villa and will surely be a candidate to come in against Arsenal.

The Gunners will be without long-term absentees Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno and Pablo Mari, but Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira are closing in on a return.

Matteo Guendouzi is fit but appears to be out of favour with Mikel Arteta, although the Spaniard is likely to rotate following the comfortable win over Norwich.

How to watch

This match is one of five set to played in the Premier League on Saturday and kicks off at Molineux at 17:30 UTC.

The game will be broadcast on TV on BT Sport, while fans can key enjoy the game via live stream football.