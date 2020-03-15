Raul Jimenez climbs into top 20 most valuable strikers

Any lingering doubts over Raul Jimenez’s ability to regularly find the net in the Premier League which may have existed when he arrived at Wolves have been firmly quashed since the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

The masked Mexican has been a colossal presence at the spearhead of Wolves’ attack, offering a focal point to play through while simultaneously remaining ruthless in front of goal.

He set the tone with 13 league goals during a brilliant maiden campaign and he has already matched that return during the 2019/20 season.

Given the progress he has made since arriving at Wolves, it’s perhaps no surprise that Jimenez’s valuation has skyrocketed.

Popular football website Transfermarkt recently updated their valuations and the 28-year-old striker received his second boost of the season, rising to £45m – a valuation that makes him the 16th most valuable striker in the world alongside the likes of Tammy Abraham and prolific Serie A striker Ciro Immobile.

That Jimenez was valued at just £7.2m in February 2018 attests to the extent of his development since arriving in English football, and there are a handful of notable landmarks to explain the exponential rise in value.

Here, Football FanCast take a look at three of Jimenez’s biggest achievements.

CONCACAF Gold Cup winner

One of the more understated of collective triumphs, Mexico won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019.

Jimenez scored five goals and provided four assists in just six outings, including the assist for the only goal of the final against the USA.

Given he only played 54 minutes of football at the World Cup in 2018, it’s fair to say he’s not a key player for the Central American nation.

2018/19 tally – highest scoring season

Jimenez joined Wolves with a point to prove having failed to make the grade at Atletico Madrid and it didn’t take long for him to hit the ground running.

A debut goal against Everton marked the first of 13 league goals in 2018/19 – a career high league return in European football.

The 6ft 1 striker had never reached double figures, and his ability to do so in one of Europe’s most elite competitions certainly did his reputation plenty of favours.

Linked to Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side may have enjoyed a mini revival in recent weeks but Manchester United are not the same side they once were.

Still, even with that being said, being linked with one of world football’s most prestigious and historically successful outfits represents an achievement in itself.

In the 2020 January window, United reportedly moved to open talks with Jimenez over a potential transfer though nothing ever came to fruition.

If Jimenez continues to find the net for Wolves, it would be no surprise if one of Europe’s giants tabled a significant bid for his services in the summer.