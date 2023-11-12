A "brilliant" Rangers player could soon put pen to paper on a new-and-improved contract, according to a fresh update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rangers contract news

The Gers are back in Scottish Premiership action on Sunday afternoon, making the trip to Livingston for a must-win game in the title race, as they look to go into the international break with plenty of momentum. Philippe Clement continues to make his mark as manager, having replaced Michael Beale earlier in the season, and he will be looking to complete new signings at the first opportunity during the summer transfer window.

While it is clear that certain new faces are required, in order to make Clement's squad more formidable and a perfect fit for his system, it is also imperative that important players also stay put, committing their future to Rangers in the process.

There are seven different individuals who are out of contract at the end of this season, with the Rangers deals of John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic and Ryan Jack all expiring, and it remains to be seen how many of them will stay on beyond next summer.

Now, a big update has now emerged regarding the future of another highly-rated figure, as they look to tie him down for the long-term future.

Rangers pushing to sign McCausland to new deal

According to Romano on X on Saturday morning, Ross McClausland could be set to sign a new deal with Rangers, with Ibrox chiefs working on an extension at the club:

"Exclusive: Rangers have sent their proposal to talent Ross McCausland for new contract valid until June 2027. Ross impressed again in Europa League in front of PL clubs scouts, now Rangers pushing to tie him down as compensation fee would be £350k in the summer."

This is great news for Rangers, assuming McCausland agrees a new contract at the club, considering what a big talent he is, representing the future at Ibrox. The 20-year-old has produced some impressive performances so far this season, not starting a game but throwing him some eye-catching cameos, with McCausland's appearances already up to six in 2023/24.

Ross McCausland key career appearances Total Rangers 8 Northern Ireland Under-21s 5 Northern Ireland Under-19s 4 Northern Ireland Under-17s 7 Northern Ireland Under-16s 2

Someone who has been hugely impressed with what he has seen from the young winger is former Rangers hero Lee McCulloch, who said of him recently:

"He was absolutely brilliant. He has got pace and I thought his technical first touch was tremendous tonight. And playing in this cauldron and the magnitude of the game, to come out and look composed and he looked full of confidence.

"He had a shot on goal, which the goalkeeper made a great save. He cut inside the man and had a great weight of pass for Danilo who had a shot on goal. He worked hard and is brilliant coming through the academy."

At just 20 years of age, there is still so much more to come from McCausland, so the idea of him committing his future to Rangers and continuing to grow as a player at Ibrox is so exciting.