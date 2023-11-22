Rangers have been near-perfect since the arrival of Philippe Clement, who took over a side fresh from a worrying start to the season under Michael Beale. The former Queens Park Rangers boss just could not get the Gers going and faced the sack as a result. Now under Clement's guidance, Rangers are unbeaten in their last seven games, and though still behind in the Scottish Premiership title race, are on course to restore some pride to their campaign.

If they want to reach what currently seem like unthinkable heights this season, though, then they may need to make some January changes. And that could include the exit of one particular out-of-favour player.

Rangers transfer news

During the summer transfer window, Rangers failed to find the right replacements for the likes of Ryan Kent, Glen Kamara and Alfredo Morelos and have paid the price ever since. Arrivals such as Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers have struggled to really make their mark so far, giving Clement plenty to think about when the January transfer window swings open. Meanwhile, those who the new manager does not see as part of his plans may well find themselves heading for the exit door, whether by their choice or Clement's.

Among those players could be Ridvan Yilmaz. According to Turkish outlet Sport Digitale, Yilmaz is weighing up a January exit away from Rangers and his agent will hold a talk with Clement in the coming days regarding his future. This comes after the left-back's struggle for game time this season, making just four starts in 12 Scottish Premiership games. Thanks to Beale's decisions to exclude Yilmaz from Rangers' Europa League squad too, Clement is unable to select the Turkish full-back for the competition.

The winter window could reportedly see Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray all return for Yilmaz's signature following their failure to lure the Rangers man away from Ibrox in the summer. The Gers were keen to keep hold of their left-back then, but it remains to be seen whether that's still the case in January.

"Brilliant" Yilmaz could be heading for Rangers exit door

Arriving at Rangers in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £5m, Yilmaz has since struggled to make an impact in the Scottish Premiership and has failed to take the starting spot from Borna Barisic at left-back. That said, the out-of-favour full-back may just need to have some patience.

He's still only 22-years-old and has plenty to learn under the guidance of Clement. Barisic, meanwhile, is now 31 and not getting any younger, meaning that the left-back spot should be there for the taking sooner rather than later.

When in form, Yilmaz is a player who has impressed those in Scotland in the past, including Joshua Barrie, who posted on X: "Brilliant play from Ridvan Yilmaz, that's the variation of options he gives you! Runs the full length of the Livingston half driving beyond two men before finishing from range. That's some goal from your left back."

So, Yilmaz clearly still has the potential to become the main man down the left-hand side for Clement. It just remains to be seen whether or not he stays put amid a lack of minutes at Ibrox so far this season.