Brendan Rodgers' return to Celtic has been entirely seamless so far, with the former Leicester City boss taking the Hoops to the top of the Scottish Premiership once more as they look to make it a third title in a row. The champions already sit eight points clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers, though they have played one more game than the Gers. Nonetheless, as things stand, it is Celtic who are on course for a comfortable title win once again in Scotland's top flight.

The January transfer window could yet improve things even further too, especially if Rodgers welcomes one specific defensive target when the winter window swings open.

Celtic transfer news

The biggest Celtic transfer news during the summer was arguably the return of Rodgers and the departure of Jota to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. Months later, and only one of those decisions has worked out, and it's not Jota's. Instead, without their former star and with the return of one of their most impressive managers, Celtic have been in flying form all throughout the current campaign. A 6-0 victory over Aberdeen in their final game before the international break summed up their league form fairly well and it's clear that those at Celtic Park are creating an attractive project once again - a project they could add to.

According to Football Scotland's Mark Hendry, Celtic's interest in Nathaniel Adjei is true and they have sent scouts to check him out ahead of a potential January move. The Hammarby centre-back has also attracted reported interest from Championship side Preston North End and Celtic's rivals, Rangers, as the battle to secure the 21-year-old's signature continues to heat up.

The fact that Adjei would be a long-term investment may reportedly put Rodgers off any deal, but with the chance to beat Rangers both on and off the pitch well within their sights, Celtic could yet make their move.

"Exciting" Adjei is one for the future

As good as Celtic currently are, they would be doing themselves no harm by considering the future under Rodgers. If they can build a squad capable of competing for silverware both now and then once more in the future, then they could repeat previous eras of success by sustaining their dominance in Scotland for years to come. And Adjei could play a large part in that if Celtic decide to pursue his signature.

Still only 21-years-old, the centre-back is already playing an impressive part for Hammarby in the Allsvenskan division, making 16 starts. If he chose Celtic over other potential suitors, Adjei could develop even further by learning from the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales - both of whom have contributed to the Hoops' record of just seven goals conceded this season.

Adjei is a player who has earned deserved praise, including from former Hammarby sporting director Jesper Jansson, who told the club's official website after the defender's arrival: "Adjei has had a very good development in HTFF. He is a centre-back with huge potential who looks very exciting for the future, and we have made the decision to buy him from his Ghanaian club."