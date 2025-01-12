Heading into the 2024/25 campaign, it was clear Chelsea had the idea of bringing one more striker through the door to compete with Nicolas Jackson. The 23-year-old has started the season in good stead, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 20 appearances so far (1,485 minutes played).

But the Blues failed to acquire another first-team striker option (not including Marc Guiu, an 18-year-old signed from Barcelona). This has led to Christopher Nkunku being played out of position as a striker for Enzo Maresca's side, mainly as a backup option in the UEFA Conference League games when Jackson is rested.

The 27-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists, albeit while starting just three Premier League games.

But heading into January, Chelsea have a chance to address this, looking to bring a different striker profile to the club to provide competition for Jackson upfront.

Chelsea's search for a striker

Reports earlier this week indicated that Chelsea are among the clubs who have made an enquiry regarding the signing of Aston Villa sensation, Jhon Duran, with Paris Saint-Germain currently leading the race for his signature.

A potential price tag has now since been revealed, with journalist Ben Jacobs claiming that Duran would cost around £80m to sign this month, amid that interest from PSG in the 21-year-old forward.

So far this season, Duran has made 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals in 976 minutes played. He could well represent the perfect replacement for Nkunku.

Duran vs Nkunku comparison

The Colombian centre-forward has been brandished a "maverick" by Ben Mattinson, praising not only his immensely powerful shot, but also his physicality and the way he carries the ball. His unpredictable nature makes him a "chaos" number nine, who adds a different dimension of play when leading the line.

Duran could be the right man to replace Nkunku, providing competition for Jackson and offering something different with his play style from the bench. Chelsea have struggled against 'low block' opposition in recent weeks, and the 21-year-old could actually be a huge asset towards breaking those down.

Duran and Nkunku are very different types of player, the former being that maverick/chaos type striker we spoke about, whilst the latter is more of a 'shadow striker' wanting to link play, play off of other players and create for not only himself, but also others.

Duran vs Nkunku vs Jackson comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Duran Nkunku Jackson Goals 1.09 0.86 0.56 Assists 0.00 0.31 0.19 xG 0.62 0.95 0.60 Progressive Carries 1.11 2.18 2.17 Progressive Passes 1.89 3.45 1.30 Shots Total 4.82 3.05 3.11 Goals/Shot 0.21 0.23 0.18 Key Passes 0.67 1.61 1.06 Shot-Creating Actions 2.22 4.14 2.92 Touches (Att Pen) 6.67 5.52 5.90 Aerial Duels Won 3.11 1.03 0.56 Stats taken from FBref

However, Jackson is also this complete type of striker, who likes to drop deep and link play, often spinning his man and driving the team forwards. That ability to contribute in different phases of play is why Jackson gets the nod over Nkunku, as he also works hard for the team off the ball, often leading the press for Maresca's side.

What Jackson doesn't possess though, is the same type of box threat and aerial presence Duran could bring, winning 3.11 aerial duels per 90, as well as having 6.67 touches in the opposition penalty area, bullying defenders in the box and attacking crosses put into the area.

Nkunku, being more suited to playing behind the striker, could have to leave in order to get the minutes he wants - as has been reported - as Cole Palmer currently stands in his way in that area of the pitch.

Therefore, a move for Nkunku to leave and be replaced by Duran would suit all parties involved, having a positive effect on the makeup of the team.