Michael Edwards is probably draped across an ergonomic chair, feet kicked up, deep in FSG's inner complex, and smiling. It's a winning summer smile, the kind of smile that one would have as they listen to the brewing unease surrounding Liverpool's inactivity in the transfer market thus far, safe in the knowledge that they have all their ducks in a row.

Liverpool, at this point last summer, had combatted the midfield exodus with the exciting signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai; there was a growing sense that Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, both sapped of past vigour during the 2022/23 campaign, were headed to the Saudi Pro League - and indeed they were.

Arne Slot has a bright squad at his disposal and will be expected to fight at the top of the Premier League table and push hard for silverware across the cup fronts, but one or two impactful signings could make a whole lot of difference, and Edwards might just have a cracker in the pipeline.

Liverpool transfer news

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Liverpool have made signing Benfica midfielder Joao Neves their 'priority' this summer, though they are aware of his €120m (£101m) release clause.

A host of top European outfits have been tracking the 19-year-old for months and the Eagles don't want to sell. A boost, however, arrives in the news that both Manchester sides have withdrawn themselves from the race.

Why Joao Neves would thrive for Arne Slot

Last summer, after Fabinho and Henderson left, Liverpool signed Wataru Endo from Stuttgart for £16m. It was a surprising signing, borne from missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

Liverpool are the ones left tittering though, having defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final and claimed a place in the Champions League whereas the Blues are turned toward the Conference League.

But Endo, 31, is not the long-term solution, nor is he mobile or technically sharp enough to rival the likes of Rodri at the height of the midfield game. Neves, while unrefined, could grow into such a figure.

The Portuguese midfielder has been hailed for his "special" qualities by analyst Ben Mattinson and has already proved himself dynamic and elite in his ball playing, ranking among the top 5% of midfielders in the Primeira Liga last term for pass completion, the top 1% for passes attempted, the top 13% for progressive passes and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Joao Neves vs Rodri: 23/24 Comparison Statistics Joao Neves Rodri Matches played 33 34 Matches started 27 34 Goals 3 8 Assists 1 9 Touches per game 76.5 121.1 Pass completion 90% 92% Key passes per game 0.8 1.5 Dribbles per game 1.2 1.2 Recoveries per game 6.4 6.9 Tackles per game 2.0 2.1 Interceptions per game 1.0 0.8 Clearances per game 1.0 1.2 Duels won per game 6.0 5.9 Direct errors 0 4 All stats via Sofascore

As you can see, he's got some way to go before reaching Rodri's godly level, but the trappings of something special are certainly distinguishable.

It would be ridiculous to assume that the Benfica starlet would be performing at a level on par with the greatest midfielder of contemporary times, but he actually showcased a skillset of similarly far-reaching ability last year.

With some tinkering here, tweaking there, Neves could grow into one of the very best. He's athletically robust, impressively technical - and intelligent besides.

If Liverpool are serious and genuinely wish to dethrone the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid next year, claiming the biggest prizes, then paying the big bucks to secure one of the most coveted signatures around is a must.