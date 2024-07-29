Rangers are stepping up their transfer activity ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season, and have tabled an offer for another exciting attacker according to reports.

Rangers pull off Cerny coup

Philippe Clement's Rangers side have pulled off something of a shock signing in the form of the Czech Republic winger Vaclav Cerny this summer, with the winger arriving on loan. Though he struggled at Wolfsburg in his first year with the German side, his talent is clear.

Related Rangers could repeat Morelos masterclass with Clement's next Ibrox deal Philippe Clement could be eyeing a move for a South American talent...

The winger grabbed 13 goals and 11 assists in his final season for Twente, while he has also managed six goals in 17 international appearances.

“It is a very nice day for me. I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started", he explained upon the signing being announced. “Obviously from the first talks with the manager, it gave me a very good feeling and from there on I would say it went pretty fast. I was happy about the contact and just couldn’t wait to come down here and be here and experience it all.”

Rangers' are still looking for new faces though, and are closing in on a deal to sign Sevilla's 30-year-old midfielder Joan Jordan on loan after reaching an agreement with the Spanish side, though they remain waiting for Jordan's own approval of the move.

They have also reportedly tabled a bid for a young defender as they look to the future as well as the present. Now, news of another bid has emerged.

Rangers see Borges bid rejected

That comes as reports in Portugal claim that the Scottish giants have tabled an offer for exciting winger Goncalo Borges. The Portugal winger was promoted to the first team last season, and made 28 appearances in all competitions, though he rarely started for Sergio Conceição's side.

Described as a "skilful and agile" winger who "loves to take on players" by football analyst Ben Mattinson on X, he is yet to score at senior level but has provided three assists.

Borges' 23/24 campaign (all competitions) Appearances 28 Starts 2 Total minutes played 464 Goals 0 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 2

Despite a lack of goals, he has done enough to catch the eye of several clubs, and Portuguese outlet Ojogo claim that both Rangers and French side RC Strasbourg have tabled proposals for the talented winger.

Borges has a €50m release clause in his £5,000 per week Porto contract, the report adds, but Porto would be willing to sell for less and are thought to be asking for around €15m, a fee that would make him Rangers' second most expensive addition and seems almost certain to be an unrealistic fee for the Glasgow side.

Neither Rangers nor Strasbourg's offer are acceptable as things stand, with both "far from meeting" the Portuguese side's demands. There are no details as to how much Rangers are believed to have offered, though it is unlikely to be anything close to the asking price. Unless Porto reduce their demands, a deal looks difficult to complete for the 23-year-old.