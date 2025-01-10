As Aston Villa look to close the gap on the Premier League's top four, Unai Emery could be handed a frustrating blow with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly targeting Jhon Duran and now one other Midlands star.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have already been busy on the outgoings front, showing Jaden Philogene the door in a sale reportedly worth as much as £21m to fellow Premier League side Ipswich Town. The winger only completed a return to the Midlands in the summer but now leaves six months later having struggled to gain a consistent place within Emery's side.

What that sale should allow Aston Villa to do is turn towards the transfer market themselves, which could yet see the likes of Donyell Malen arrive. The Borussia Dortmund winger has reportedly been the subject of a number of offers from the Villans and may yet arrive to sharpen their frontline in pursuit of Champions League qualification.

As one attacking talent arrives, however, two could be heading for the exit door. According to Caught Offside, PSG are now targeting a move to sign Morgan Rogers after already eyeing up Duran's signature.

In what would be a sensational double swoop, Villa must hope that neither of their star men become tempted if the French giants come calling. The availability of Ollie Watkins in the starting role would at least cover for Duran's exit, but the same can't be said for Rogers.

The former Middlesbrough midfielder has risen to stardom at Villa Park to become a vital part of Emery's side. Losing him at this stage would represent the ultimate blow.

"Fantastic" Rogers has become key man for Aston Villa

When Rogers first arrived at Villa Park this time last year, many were quick to question the hefty £15m fee that they paid out to Middlesbrough. Yet, one year later, that fee looks an absolute bargain. Emery and Villa spotted a gem who was stealing the headlines in the Championship and have not looked back since. Now, Rogers is one of their key men.

Full of praise for his midfielder after his goal and overall performance in victory over Manchester City last month, Emery told reporters as relayed by The Mirror: "Morgan played fantastic today - he is very important.

"Through him, we are getting the performance back because he links strikers with midfielders and wingers. Today, he was fantastic in the second half, connecting with strikers and scoring the goal. He has to add goals to his numbers and today he was fantastic."

So, if PSG - or any club for that matter - come calling, Aston Villa must do everything in their power to keep hold of Rogers for years to come. Alongside Duran, he's both the present and future of Emery's impressive side gunning for European qualification once again in the Premier League.