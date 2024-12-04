Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain could now be tempted by the prospect of selling a "key" player to Chelsea, with BlueCo apparently prepared to bid £50 million for his signature.

Chelsea targeting new centre-back for Enzo Maresca

Despite their abundance of talent in central defence, Enzo Maresca's side are believed to be in the market for a new option in that position as we fast approach the January transfer window.

While Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi make up the crop of senior centre-backs at Maresca's disposal right now, there is some uncertainty over Disasi, who has failed to make the last few Premier League matchday squads.

The Frenchman has been primarily used as a makeshift right-back this season when selected, a role which was most recently taken up by Moises Caicedo in the absence of Reece James, and it doesn't appear there is much room for Disasi in Maresca's long-term plans.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26

It wouldn't be at all surprising to see reports linking the defender with a move away from Stamford Bridge as the winter window looms, and reports have suggested for a while now that Chelsea could sign a new centre-back to potentially replace Disasi.

A few very noteworthy options have been mentioned as possible centre-back targets for Chelsea in the last few weeks, including RB Leipzig sensation Castello Lukeba, Nottingham Forest star Murillo and Bournemouth's Ilia Zabarnyi.

Reliable journalist Simon Phillips has also stated that Chelsea could address the centre-back position "very soon", so this could be one to watch at Stamford Bridge, despite those within the club seriously rating Benoit Badiashile as a back-up option.

This week, a report from Spain has now shared news that Chelsea have PSG star Willian Pacho on their radar as well.

Chelsea prepared to bid £50m for PSG defender Willian Pacho

Indeed, Spanish media claim that Chelsea are prepared to bid £50m for Pacho, who has become a "key" player for Luis Enrique since making the move to France from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer.

For their part, PSG, while preferring not to part company with the Colombia international, could be tempted by an offer of that ilk.

Pacho, who's started 10 Ligue 1 matches for the French side, has averaged a cool 7.04 match rating out of 10 on average and an impressive 95 per cent passing accuracy from the back (WhoScored) - leaving little wonder Chelsea are now keen on the South American.

It is added that the 23-year-old has become their "top priority" for the central defensive area as a result, with Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche calling him an "exceptional" defender.

"Willian made a major contribution to our successful season last season," said Krosche after Pacho's exit to PSG.

"He is an exceptional defender whose rapid development is no surprise to us. We wish him all the best. He will always be a welcome guest here in Frankfurt."