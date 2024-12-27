One of the biggest clubs in Europe are eyeing a surprise move for an influential Wolves player, according to a concerning new transfer update.

Wolves seal huge win against Man Utd

Vitor Pereira enjoyed a dream first home game in charge of Wanderers on Boxing Day, with his side picking up a fully deserved 2-0 victory against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Matheus Cunha opened the scoring for Wolves, as his impressive season continues, before Hwang Hee-chan finished things off in the dying seconds, following a clinical counter-attack. United may have had Bruno Fernandes sent off, which helped the hosts, but they were the better team even before then.

Wanderers' win pushed them out of the Premier League relegation zone and into 17th place, in what was one of their most significant results of the season so far.

United may not be the force of old, but any victory over them always feels big, and supporters will be feeling much more positive about their chances of avoiding relegation. That said, they need to keep hold of their best players for that to happen, and one such figure is being linked with a move away from Molineux.

PSG eyeing move for Wolves hero

According to Jeunes Footeux [via Sport Witness], Paris Saint-Germain will "seriously consider" signing Wolves star Cunha in the January transfer window, with his agent's relationship with the club boding well.

The report states that the Ligue 1 giants' willingness to sign the £60,000-a-week Brazilian has come as a "big surprise", but manager Luis Enrique is an admirer, not least because of his versatility in attacking areas.

Losing Cunha midway through the season would be a bitter pill for anyone associated with Wolves to swallow, with Pereira making it very clear how highly he rates him, saying:

"He is a special player. He can do things that can make the difference in small details. We try his corner because we want the swing inside to explore this. But you can work a lot and in the end nothing happens. With this kind of player this can happen. I think it is not about work, it is about quality, his individual quality."

Cunha showed exactly why he should be considered one of the first names on his new manager's team sheet against United, not only shining with his goal but excelling in all facets of his play.

The 25-year-old was handed an 8.9 rating by Sofascore, who also pointed out that he completed four successful dribbles out of six, won 13 ground duels and created one big chance - his assist for Hwang - not to mention burying the opening goal.

Matheus Cunha's stats vs. Man Utd Total Minutes played 90 Goals 1 Assists 1 Successful dribbles 4/6 Ground duels won 13/22 Tackles 4 Interceptions 1 Pass completion rate 86%

PSG are a big pull, even though they no longer have the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at the club, but the hope is that Cunha likes what he sees from Pereira, feeling that his future belongs at Wolves until at least the end of the season.