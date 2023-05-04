Lionel Messi has had a chaotic season on almost every level, with the highs of December's World Cup win contrasting his current predicament at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentina superstar looks set to depart PSG in the summer and has been suspended by his club for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

Although he has played well at times this season, providing 39 goals and assists in 37 games, the blame fell at his door following yet another Champions League disappointment for the Parisians, and the fans have seemingly had enough of PSG's big-name recruitment policy.

In scenes which may have been unimaginable just mere months ago, fans gathered outside the Parc Des Princes and expressed their anger towards the 35-year-old following his suspension.

It has been a rocky few months for the club, with a home defeat to Lorient sparking waves of anger amongst a fanbase seemingly tired of superstars joining for a large paycheck.

Twitter has been quick to react to the astonishing scenes, with some calling the PSG fans ungrateful for the fact that some of football's biggest ever names have chosen to play for them, whilst others have stuck the boot into Messi, even claiming that being pushed out of a club could affect his overall legacy.

The best of the reaction can be seen below. Where will Messi end up next?

