Arsenal are now evaluating the possibility of sealing a January deal for one "very complete" PSG player, as the Ligue 1 champions' club chiefs now aim to sell him outright this month.

Jason Ayto tipped to target new forward for Arsenal in January

Manager Mikel Arteta has repeatedly refused to rule out the notion of Arsenal bringing in a fresh face before the end of January, with Gunners interim sporting director Jason Ayto believed to be in the market for a new wide forward after Bukayo Saka's injury.

Arsenal are apparently scouring the market for another attacker, according to credible media sources like Standard Sport, specifically after Saka was ruled out until around March after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

While Arteta is also insistent that his priority is making use of his current options, with Gabriel Martinelli often featuring on the right in Saka's stead, widespread reports continue linking the north Londoners with another option in that position.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15

Wolves star Matheus Cunha is believed to be a top target for Arsenal, but Vitor Pereira's side are determined to make life difficult for them to sign the Brazilian this month, as they attempt to tie him down with a brand-new contract.

World-class wide options won't exactly grow on trees this month, and January is a notoriously tricky window to navigate for most clubs, meaning Ayto and Arteta will need to be clever if they wish to try and reinforce the squad.

While Cunha will be a very difficult purchase, another option that could be more obtainable comes in the form of PSG outcast Randal Kolo Muani.

The France star, who remains a mainstay for Didier Deschamps at international level, has been repeatedly linked with an exit from the Parc des Princes after falling out of favour under Luis Enrique.

Kolo Muani has been completely left out of Enrique's last two Ligue 1 matchday squads against Lyon and Monaco, not to mention their Coupe De France win over RC Lens on penalties, indicating that his future is far from the French capital.

PSG green-light £50m exit for Randal Kolo Muani as Arsenal consider deal

According to Italian news outlet Tuttosport, north London rivals Tottenham, AC Milan, Juventus and Turkish champions Galatasaray, alongside Arsenal, are all weighing up a winter deal for the 26-year-old as PSG become open to offers.

Arsenal are believed to be thinking of signing Kolo Muani in January, and PSG's directors are ideally looking to sell him outright and would green-light the move, in the event they receive a bid of around £50 million.

This price would apparently put Serie A sides Milan and Juve out of the race, giving the likes of Arsenal a boost in pursuit of his signature, but it is unclear whether the club are prepared to shell out a figure that high for Kolo Muani.

"He is a striker who offers different game options to our team. He is very complete and has an impressive volume of play," said Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe on Muani.

"We are happy with the game he played on Friday and I hope he scores tomorrow (Monday). We will try to get him to score a goal."