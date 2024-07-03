French champions Paris Saint Germain have emerged as a shock destination for one member of the Leeds United squad this summer, it has emerged, with the Ligue 1 giants now in pole position for his signature.

Major squad turnover ahead

Daniel Farke's side are gearing up for another season in the Championship, but will have to face it without teenage sensation Archie Gray, who has joined Tottenham in a deal worth between £30m and £40m.

His departure was necessary for financial reasons after the Yorkshire side missed out on promotion back to the Premier League, and the BBC report that the sale "is believed to be enough to make the Elland Road club compliant with profit and sustainability rules", while Leeds added that Spurs had "met a release clause that was triggered by the club’s failure to get promoted at the first attempt" to beat Brentford to his signature.

He is not the only man set to leave, with Jamie Shackleton having left on a free transfer and now set to join Sheffield United, while Charlie Cresswell was expected to leave the club but has seen a move to Toulouse break down over personal terms, which could see him stay at Elland Road unless a new opportunity arises for the defender.

Meanwhile, Marc Roca has joined Real Betis after a successful loan spell with the La Liga side, and they are thought to be in talks over a move for fellow Leeds man Diego Llorente too. Now, a new link has emerged.

PSG chase £15k-per-week star

That comes as Dutch media reveal that forward Crysencio Summerville is in talks with Paris Saint Germain over a potential move to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Summerville, who still has two years left to run on his £15,000 per week deal at Elland Road, is widely expected to depart Yorkshire this summer after a fantastic Championship season in which he scooped the player of the year award.

The winger grabbed 19 goals and 9 assists in England's second tier, and that has attracted the attention of several top clubs. A move to Brighton was mooted earlier in the summer, but they now appear to be out of the race.

As per Dutch outlet Telegraaf, PSG have "set its sights" on the 22 year old and have already contacted his representatives over a move, moving ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea and into pole position for his signature this summer.

Of course, PSG have a massive gap in their attack to fill following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, and it seems as though they believe Summerville's arrival will help them plug it, though no fee is mentioned.

Summerville will have to go some way to replicating the Frenchman's form, but his own performances have drawn plenty of praise.

Summerville vs Kylian Mbappe 23/24 Kylian Mbappe Crysencio Summerville Appearances 29 43 Goals 27 19 Assists 7 9 Shots on target per 90 2.09 1.18 Key passes per 90 1.67 2.88 Shot creating actions per 90 4.04 6.1

Speaking last season, Farke dubbed him "outstanding" when he came off the bench to good effect against Hull City.

“His reaction, not just in possession, because he’s an outstanding creative player, we know this, but also how hard he worked for the team. This is exactly what we need and many compliments to him,” the Leeds boss explained.

For those already resigned to seeing Summerville leaving Leeds this summer, PSG's interest will come as good news.The French side have never been shy about splashing the cash and their presence in any bidding war with other top clubs is only likely to drive up the Dutchman's price, and could see him become one of Leeds United's most expensive exports ever.