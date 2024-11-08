Having only just got him back, Aston Villa could now bid farewell to one of Unai Emery's midfielders on a permanent basis in 2025 with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly plotting a move.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Villans have felt the full weight of fixture congestion for the first time in the last week, having been eased aside by Tottenham Hotspur in ruthless fashion before suffering defeat away at Club Brugge. With Premier League leaders Liverpool up next too, things don't get any easier in a run that could see Emery's side go five games without victory in all competitions.

The return of Tyrone Mings was billed as a major boost for those in the Midlands, but the central defender's disastrous error against Club Brugge is undoubtedly one that he'll want to put behind him in a hurry.

The England defender wasn't the only one making a recent return from injury, however. Boubacar Kamara also battled back from injury at the end of last month and started against Club Brugge. Just as Emery has his midfielder back though, interest elsewhere could see him head for the exit door.

According to reports in Spain, PSG are now keeping tabs on Kamara ahead of a potential 2025 move to sign the midfielder. The Ligue 1 giants have struggled in the current campaign months after Kylian Mbappe's departure and need a number of reinforcements to get back to their best. They are also said to be monitoring Jhon Duran, planning to sell Goncalo Ramos to fund a move for the Villa super-sub.

After signing Kamara in a free deal back in 2022, the Villans will reportedly demand as much as €50m (£42m) to sell their midfielder next summer, making welcome profit to help on the FFP front.

"Incredible" Kamara offers much-needed depth

Whilst the arrival of Amadou Onana has ensured that Emery doesn't need to rely on Kamara as a starter, his importance within the Spaniard's squad cannot be denied. He played a vital part in getting the Villans to this point and can now make an added impact given the number of games that Villa are tasked with these days due to their European exploits.

The midfielder, when back to full fitness and his best form, may even find himself next to Onana in a similar role to the one he played next to Douglas Luiz. The former Villa midfielder certainly appreciated that role during his time at the club and Onana could reap similar rewards.

Full of praise for Kamara, Luiz previously told Sky Sports: "It is two years now that I have been playing with Kamara. He’s an incredible player and he has given me a bit more freedom to get forward and do the things that I like.”

If PSG come knocking and meet Villa's reported £42m asking price then those in the Midlands will have a decision to make as to whether they need to balance the books or keep Emery's squad intact.