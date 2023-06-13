Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly ask for €150m (roughly £129m) to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer after the French winger informed the club he won't be signing a new contract.

How much will Kylian Mbappe be sold for?

According to trusted media outlet L'Equipe, he has officially told PSG that he won't be exercising the option to add another year to his contract, meaning the winger could leave for free in 2024.

Consequently, the Ligue 1 champions and club chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi will begrudgingly let the 24-year-old leave Paris this summer, to make sure they can still cash in on Mbappe for a reasonable price.

Even so, as reported by Julien Laurens for ESPN, the player will only cost €150m (£129m) and Real Madrid are named in the article as a possible destination as they've "pursued Mbappe since he was 11 years old".

Interestingly enough, PSG turned down a bid in the region of €180m from the Spanish giants just two years ago, with the 24-year-old signing a three-year contract extension instead.

Even so, with only a year left on that deal – and Mbappe unwilling to extend - it appears that PSG might want to sell, but the player is happy to wait around another season before moving on.

Indeed, he recently took to Twitter to slam the rumour that he wants a move to Madrid right away, saying: "LIES. "At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy."

Who wants to sign Mbappe?

Of course, nearly every elite club in the world will be working out right now if they could have any chance of landing the World Cup winner over the coming months.

In light of the news, The Sun has claimed that Premier League clubs are on "transfer red alert" and named Liverpool, Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United as teams who could be interested in chasing a deal.

For now. though, it seems as though Real Madrid lead the race thanks to those aforementioned links with Mbappe that date back years and years. What's more, with Karim Benzema now departing to Saudi Arabia, Los Blancos are in need of a new attacker and the French 24-year-old could be a perfect replacement signing.

Of course, Man City could also be a destination with star man Erling Halaand recently expressing his wish that Mbappe was from Norway so they could play together.

He told Canal + (via RMC Sport): "There are so many good players and Kylian is one of them. He is so strong! The French are so lucky that he plays for France. I would like him to play for Norway obviously, but it's not the case. But yes, he's an incredible player."

"He's so fast, so strong and he's been doing it for so many years. So what is he? Two years older than me? It's crazy! Sometimes you have to tell yourself that he still has ten years playing at the top level. He is phenomenal."