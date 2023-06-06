Sergio Aguero’s son, Benjamin, has trolled Paris Saint-Germain after the French side announced that Lionel Messi would be leaving.

Why was Messi booed at PSG?

Over the weekend, PSG officially confirmed that the World Cup winner would be leaving France this summer after two seasons with the club.

In a statement, Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: "I would like to thank Leo Messi for his two seasons in Paris. To see a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Rouge & Bleu and at Parc des Princes, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and inspiring our younger players has been a pleasure.

"His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be understated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future."

In response, Messi said: "I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future."

The 35-year-old departs having scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 games, but wasn't ever truly adored by the PSG support.

For instance, he was even booed during his final appearance, with fans unhappy that he couldn't help bring the Champions League to Paris, as well as his recent unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

Well, it seems his godson, is still more than happy to defend Messi against any criticism. Indeed, after PSG posted a farewell message on Instagram, Benjamin Aguero replied to the message, simply writing: "He was too big for you."

A screenshot was then circulated on social media by Barca Universal and fans quickly flocked to the post to offer their own thoughts on the matter.

Indeed, it seems many supporters were in agreement with Ageuro Junior's brutal assessment of PSG. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

People seemed pretty delighted to see Aguero's son showing loyalty to the former Barcelona star.

While some suggested Kun Aguero was actually behind the post.