According to recent reports in the media, Neymar is pushing hard to return to Barcelona this summer and Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to sanction his exit.

What is the latest Neymar transfer news?

Back in August of 2017, the Brazilian superstar left La Liga for Ligue 1 in a world-record transfer move which cost €222m (£200m) after his buyout clause was met.

While he has won plenty with PSG – including five league titles – it could be argued that his career has been on a bit of a downward trajectory since arriving in France.

After all, he hasn't been able to win the Ballon d'Or, nor has he lifted the Champions League or won a major trophy with Brazil since leaving Barca.

Now aged 31, it appears he could be ready for a new step in his career with reports from Spain (via Sport) suggesting he wants to follow Lionel Messi out the door this summer.

Indeed, the article explains that Neymar is keen to move back to Barcelona and hopes to use Pini Zahavi – who was key in his initial Camp Nou exit – as a way of getting back to La Liga, with the Israeli representative a "great friend" of the Barca president, Joan Laporta.

How much does Neymar get paid?

What's more, it's also noted in the report that PSG are open to selling the player as he is on such big wages, tied to a contract that still runs until June 30, 2025.

Although he scored an impressive 18 goals and picked 17 assists last term, he was only fit to play 29 games in total – and missed the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich with injury too.

This combined with his £941k-per-week wages, shows why his current side may be happy enough to sell this summer.

Of course, though, it also means an awful lot of money will be required to sign him and it remains unclear if Barca could afford to do that.

After all, they still have major concerns thanks to La Liga's Financial Fair Play rules, with a wage bill that stood at around €655m [£582m] when reported by Daily Mail in March.

Finally, the Sport article also mentions that manager Xavi has already made it clear that Neymar is not among his priorities, and he could only consider the deal once a few signings such as a midfielder and a defender have also been made.