Lionel Messi has called teammate Neymar a "beautiful person" in his goodbye message after the Argentine played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain.

What did Messi say to Neymar?

Having already sealed the Ligue 1 title, the 35-year-old took the pitch for the final time as a PSG player on the weekend – in a 3-2 loss at home to Clermont Foot.

His now former side confirmed the news on their official Twitter page, writing: "Paris Saint-Germain would like to warmly thank the seven-time Ballon d'Or, winner of a Trophée des Champions and two French championship titles wearing the Red & Blue colours."

Oddly enough, despite being universally loved for all his footballing achievements, the PSG fans actually booed Messi at his final game – apparently still unhappy with his performances in the Champions League and his recent unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia (via Daily Mail).

However, it seems teammate Neymar still has the utmost respect for the World Cup winner as the Brazilian sent an emotional message on Instagram.

He wrote: "Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share two more years with you.

Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

To which Messi replied: "Thanks Ney! Beyond all that remains, that we enjoyed playing together and sharing the day-to-day. I wish you all the best. Besides being a crackhead, you're a beautiful person and that's all that matters at the end. I love you so much."

Where will Messi end up next?

Obviously, it catches the eye that Messi appears to call Neymar something which is interpreted as something derogatory in English but this is just a mistranslation as he writes "Aparte de ser crack". Crack is a phrase often used in Spanish as a compliment, so if you were saying someone is good at football, you might say: “Sos un crack en futbol”.

Of course, the Brazilian doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to his off-field behaviour. According to French paper Le Parisien (via The Sun), he has been throwing house parties this season that have "infuriated" his neighbours of late. And that same article claimed he threw a party that didn't finish until 5am after PSG sealed the Ligue 1 title last season.

But Messi isn't referencing any of this as he calls Neymar "a beautiful person" and points out that this actually matters more than anything he's done on the pitch.

All in all, it's quite a sweet interaction between the players, which is nice as they haven't quite achieved what they set out to in Paris – with the club still unable to win the Champions League.

The big question now is, though, where will Messi end up next? Barcelona, Inter Miami and teams in Saudi Arabia have all been touted.