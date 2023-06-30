Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier was taken into custody on Friday morning amid allegations of discrimination by his former club Nice, as per Goal.

Why has PSG boss Christophe Galtier been taken into custody?

An investigation into the alleged discrimination initially began back in April, based on accusations of homophobic and Islamophobic remarks made during Galtier's time at Nice in the 2021/22 season.

Since the start of the allegations, Galtier has reiterated his innocence, with his lawyer previously releasing a statement, which said (via Goal): "Christophe Galtier was amazed to learn of the insulting and defamatory remarks of Mr. Julien Fournier against him.

"Given the seriousness of the charges against him, which he disputes with the greatest firmness, Christophe Galtier immediately seized his lawyer... to initiate, without delay, the necessary legal proceedings which are necessary.”

Galtier also previously said, via BBC: "I have decided to take legal action against those who have violated my honour and I can only be satisfied with the opening of an investigation.

"I was stunned by the comments that were attributed to me and that were relayed in an irresponsible manner.

"I am a child of the HLM estates (subsidised housing estates), raised in diversity, raised to respect others no matter their origin, their colour or their religion."

Meanwhile, PSG backed the boss back in April, saying they: "wish that the judicial system will shine a light on the truth on the serious allegations against our coach".

The investigation into Galtier

A number of key figures have been involved in the investigation, with the PSG manager's son, John Valovic-Galtier, also taken into custody amid the accusations. Authorities have 24 hours to formally arrest those brought into custody or release them without charge.

Both Galtier and his son went to the police station at 8:45am on Friday, June 30.

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has been interviewed as part of the investigation, alongside former football director Julian Fournier, the man who made the investigation happen after an alleged leaked email. We will know the outcome of the arrest in the next 24 hours.

The news comes with his PSG future already up in the air, with their on-pitch form coming into question. After all, according to Fabrizio Romano, the French champions were close to reaching a termination agreement with the manager's contract earlier this month.

It remains to be seen if these off-pitch issues will play any sort of role in deciding his coaching future in Paris.