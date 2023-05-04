A chaotic few days at Paris Saint-Germain has seen Lionel Messi suspended, and fans are now showing their anger towards the club's biggest superstars.

Supporters gathered outside the Parc Des Princes to chant against Messi, but in an even more bizarre turn of events, some gathered outside Neymar's house and called for him to leave.

The former Barcelona pair both arrived in the French capital as world-class talents, but having been unable to help PSG progress further in the Champions League, patience has run out towards them, and now Neymar has fallen victim to abuse from fans who once adored him.

The club have condemned the behaviour of their fans, and Neymar has already dropped hints on social media about his feeling towards PSG, with it clear that both he and Messi were far happier during their spell together at Barcelona.

