Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris-Saint Germain are now eyeing an "ambitious" move for a Chelsea first-teamer this summer, according to reports.

PSR worries force potential Chelsea sales

It's been well documented that Mauricio Pochettino's side may have to generate serious funds through player sales, or risk potential PSR sanctions.

There have been reports that rival clubs think Chelsea must bring in £100 million by June 30 or face punishment from the Premier League, with financial expert Stefan Borson forecasting more severe PSR breaches than that of Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

“Possibly more severe (than Forest and Everton)," said Borson on talkSPORT (via The Sun).

"I think the scale of the losses they're currently forecasting, to me, appear to be vastly in excess of both Everton and Nottingham Forest. There was an assumption with Mason Mount, because he was announced on Manchester United's website on July 1 that [his sale] had been put into this current season.

Chelsea's most expensive signings since 2022 Price Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhalo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Marc Cucurella £58 million

"So the £55million of profit was in this season. It now transpires that Mason Mount appears to have been transacted in 2022/23 and that is how they got through [FFP rules].

"From an operating perspective, is going to be even worse than last year because they've got no Champions League and no Europe at all. It's those sort of [exit] deals that need to be done. And by the way, they all need to be done by June 30. That, as we know, is articulated within the Forest decision."

Chelsea have spent over £1 billion since Clearlake Capital's takeover in 2022, and over £400 million last summer in an effort to back Pochettino this season. There are a few players who could be gone later this year, including star midfielder Conor Gallagher, as the Englishman's contract ticks down towards expiry in 2025.

Al-Ittihad are rumoured to already be in contact over signing Romelu Lukaku in the summer as well, with Chelsea looking to rid themselves of the Belgium international after spending a large sum in 2021.

PSG eyeing "ambitious" Levi Colwill move

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to CaughtOffside this week, PSG could offer Chelsea another sale opportunity with their interest in Levi Colwill.

The versatile defender, on £100,000-a-week, has started 20 league games as a regular for Pochettino, and PSG are apparently eyeing an "ambitious" move for Colwill. However, it is believed Luis Enrique's side will hit quite a big roadblock.

"I expect PSG to bring in a centre-back," wrote Jacobs.

"We know about their long-standing interest in Lille’s Leny Yoro, having had a bid rejected in January. Levi Colwill is another ambitious target despite the fact Chelsea aren’t looking to sell him. Even with outgoings planned at Stamford Bridge, Colwill is not one of the players Chelsea intend to lose. PSG will simply monitor the situation with a view to the long-term future in case anything changes. This is a normal window-planning tactic."