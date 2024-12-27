A big European club are believed to be preparing their first offer for a "special" Aston Villa player, according to a worrying transfer rumour.

Unai Emery's side suffered a disappointing day at the office on Boxing Day, losing 3-0 away to Newcastle United in the Premier League. In fairness, though, Jhon Duran's extremely harsh red card gave the visitors a huge uphill battle, however, so the result was more understandable for that reason.

While this season has been a positive one for Villa overall, it is still clear that further improvements are needed within the squad, with the January transfer window giving them the chance to bring in new faces. AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori has been linked with a move to the club, with the Englishman potentially eyeing a return to his homeland.

Atalanta ace Charles De Ketelaere is another player who has emerged as a rumoured target for the Villans, as the Midlands side look to bring in additional firepower in the final third. The Belgian has three goals and four assists in just four Champions League starts this season, not to mention five apiece in Serie A.

That said, there is also the risk of Villa losing certain players, not least the highly-rated Duran, with Italian giants Napoli thought to be eyeing up a move for him. Now, a fresh update has emerged on the 21-year-old's future.

Club preparing bid for "special" Aston Vila hero

According to a report from Spain, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a first offer of £50m for Aston Villa striker Duran, as they look to prise him away from the Premier League club.

Manager Luis Enrique is keen on getting a deal over the line in 2025, bolstering his attacking options in the process.

Losing Duran at this point in his career would be a mighty setback for Villa, considering the youngster is one of the most exciting young attacking players in the country currently.

The £30,000-a-week Villa star has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season, despite only starting four matches, and Emery hailed him earlier this year, saying:

"Jhon Duran is a special player. We have to try and help him. He is a good guy, and he needs a team behind him. He is getting our demands better. He was very clinical and today was important for him."

Villa must do all they can to retain the services of Duran, with the club needing to get into a position where they are every bit as exciting a proposition as a club like PSG.

Granted, they may not be able to offer the vast wages of the Ligue 1 giants, but they are now a Champions League-playing club with top players all over the pitch. Here's hoping Duran sees his future at Villa Park, but it isn't impossible to see his head being turned.