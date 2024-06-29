With talks ongoing, one European giant are reportedly open to selling Manchester United's target this summer in a deal that would go a long way in solving Erik ten Hag's midfield problem.

Man Utd transfer news

Whilst their summer business is yet to officially get underway, Manchester United have already stolen the headlines on more than one occasion, whether that be for their reported interest in Joshua Zirkzee or the likes of Matthijs de Ligt. The former has been particularly high up on the Red Devils' wishlist and may yet arrive to finally put an end to United's goalscoring problems in the coming months.

Goals weren't the only problem at Old Trafford last season, however. Ten Hag's midfield also struggled as Casemiro's action-packed career finally showed signs of catching up to him at 32 years old. The bright spark was Kobbie Mainoo, who emerged from United's academy before breaking into Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad, and may start England's last-16 clash against Slovakia this Sunday.

Alas, at 18 years old, the Old Trafford star can't be tasked with improving United's midfield on his own and that's where one target could come in this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain are now open to selling Manuel Ugarte this summer, and talks with Manchester United remain ongoing in pursuit of agreeing a deal to sign the midfielder valued at over £50m this summer. The Red Devils have already reportedly seen one bid rejected for the Uruguay international, but seem likely to go again in the hope of reaching PSG's reported valuation ahead of next season.

"Great" Ugarte can ease the pressure on Mainoo

As impressive as the rapid rise of Marcus Rashford was, going from academy graduate to certified star, the forward is now paying the price for bearing the heavy responsibility of carrying the Red Devils from such a young age.

Those at Old Trafford must learn from that harsh lesson when it comes to Mainoo. The 18-year-old may be ready to start week-in, week-out for Ten Hag, but putting the pressure solely on him to transform the heart of the Dutchman's side may only see a repeat of Rashford's struggles.

Previously described as "great" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, signing a player of Ugarte's calibre could ease that pressure and allow Mainoo to step things up even more for the Premier League giants.

With negotiations reportedly ongoing, United's summer business may well get underway sooner rather than later in an attempt to solve last season's problems.