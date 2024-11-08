Paris Saint-Germain are willing to sell player they recently spent over £50 million on so they can sign an Aston Villa star instead come January, according to a recent report.

The Villans are currently in a tough patch, as they are winless in their last four games in all competitions and now face a tricky trip to Anfield to play Liverpool this weekend. Unai Emery will be keen to end this poor run of form and will be demanding more from his players.

Aston Villa transfer news

In the last few transfer windows, Villa have been a very busy side, adding plenty of talent to their squad, and the same could happen again in January as they keep their watchful eye on players from England and across Europe.

Villa are keeping a close eye on the progress of Southampton’s Tyler Dibling and are leading the race to secure his signature at the end of the season, after he has put in some impressive displays in the Premier League.

Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Goncalves.

The Midlands side are also preparing an offer to sign Sporting CP winger Pedro Goncalves. The Villans had a representative in place for Sporting’s game against Manchester City in the Champions League to watch Goncalves, and they are now preparing to make a move in January.

But while Villa have their eye on adding to their squad in January or next summer, they may also have to deal with losing a player, as PSG circle with interest in one of their key performers.

PSG planning to sell £50m+ star to buy Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran

According to reports from Spain relayed by TEAMtalk, PSG are planning to sell Goncalo Ramos in order for them to sign Jhon Duran. Duran joined Villa in January of last year, but it is only recently that he has truly impressed.

After 10 top flight games in this campaign, he already has four goals to his name. The Colombia international has also bagged goals in the Champions League and EFL Cup this season, as he continues to shine particularly when he comes off the bench.

Duran’s performances for Villa have now caught the attention of big European teams, including PSG. The January transfer window is not far away, and the French side are looking to bring the 20-year-old to France, despite him just signing a new contract at Villa Park.

Jhon Duran's Aston Villa stats Apps 65 Goals 16 Assists 0

PSG are willing to let go of Ramos, who is valued at £54 million, a figure they paid to sign him from Benfica, to sign Duran. Villa will not want to lose the striker, and it was claimed last month that he has a price tag of £75 million on his head after his recent performances, but the player's head may be turned by the chance to go from super-sub to main man.