As Tottenham Hotspur continue to consider reinforcements of their own in the January transfer window, they could be in danger of losing one of Ange Postecoglou's defenders this month.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites have once again endured a campaign full of inconsistency and remain one of the toughest sides to predict in the Premier League, which arguably stretches to their work away from the action too. On the transfer front, it looked as though they were closing in on the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain only for Juventus to since reportedly swoop in.

Whether those in North London look to reinforce their attacking options through other candidates after missing out on the Frenchman remains to be seen. What's more, before any incomings can arrive, they may need to worry about potential departures.

According to reports in Spain, PSG are now preparing an offer worth €50m (£42m) to sign Radu Dragusin from Tottenham and see the central defender as a priority target. The Lilywhites, however, do not want to sell their centre-back, who has become a regular starter due to their injury crisis in defence.

It comes as no surprise that Spurs are set to remain firm amid such interest either. At times this season, Dragusin has been the only recognised centre-back for Postecoglou to turn to following injuries to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

To lose Dragusin at this stage would be an undeniable disaster for those in North London, even if PSG's planned offer is tempting on the economic side of things during the January transfer window.

"Great" Dragusin is crucial for Tottenham

When Van de Ven and Romero return, Dragusin's role may be that of a rotational centre-back. As things stand, however, he's the most important member of Postecoglou's backline. Meanwhile, even as a rotational player, the 22-year-old remains a solid option to add crucial depth to the Australian's strongest squad in North London.

The former Celtic manager was full of praise for Dragusin when speaking to reporters last week, saying as relayed by Spurs Web: “I’ve said all along that some of our players are getting unfairly judged because of the situation we’re in.

“He’s only 22 and it would be fine if he was playing with older players around him but he’s playing with an 18-year-old who isn’t a centre-back and he’s had three different goalkeepers.

“He was great the other night, really focused and with his organisation. With Toni, that’s probably the most organised we’ve been in a while and the midfield did really well to protect them."

With some fightback on their hands to qualify for European football in the second-half of the campaign, Dragusin should more than play his part for Tottenham as the fixtures come thick and fast on all fronts.