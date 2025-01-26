French heavyweights PSG are willing to offer one of their own forwards in an exchange for sought-after Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, and Luis Enrique's side appear determined to strike a deal for the Colombian.

Jhon Duran attracting late January interest

West Ham are widely reported to have failed with a £57 million bid to sign Duran recently, with manager Unai Emery and co not keen on letting go of a very capable back-up star who's scored 12 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Villa apparently have zero intention of green-lighting a January exit for Duran, with the 21-year-old also recently putting pen to paper on a contract extension following his sensational start to the Premier League campaign.

However, this firm transfer stance hasn't stopped suitors from contemplating whether to test NSWE's resolve when it comes to doing business.

Aston Villa's next five Premier League fixtures Date West Ham United (home) January 26 Wolves (away) February 1 Ipswich Town (home) February 15 Chelsea (home) February 22 Crystal Palace (away) February 25

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are emerging as very serious contenders for Duran's signature as we enter the final stage of this January window, with the Saudi Pro League side apparently considering a winter bid.

Broadcast giant talkSPORT backs other reports of Al Nassr's interest in Duran, with Villa apparently braced for an offer from the Middle Easterns. However, Emery's side are very ready to play hard-ball, and could demand in excess of £85 million to let him go.

Other suitors are beginning to join the potential auction as well, and one of Duran's mooted landing spots is PSG, who are willing to push the boat out.

PSG prepared to offer Asensio in bid to sign Duran from Aston Villa

According to CaughtOffside, Enrique and co may well hand Villa the chance to sign out-of-favour £236,000-per-week forward Marco Asensio.

The former Real Madrid ace joined PSG on a free transfer from La Liga in 2023, but has since been relegated to the fringes of Enrique's plans. They could now use his situation as an opportunity to land Duran, as PSG plot an intriguing proposal.

It is believed PSG are prepared to offer Villa the chance to sign Asensio in a part-exchange bid for Duran. In terms of cash, the highest PSG are willing to climb right now is £59 million, which is nowhere near enough and just £2 million more than West Ham's rejected approach, so they could use Asensio as a sweetener in the deal.

It is added that they will put Villa under severe pressure to sell Duran in the final days of the window, so PSG appear very eager to beat Al-Nassr to his signature.