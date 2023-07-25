The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, which seems to take place every summer in the transfer window's version of Christmas, has taken yet more twists and turns in recent days, with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal blowing things more open than ever.

The Frenchman, frozen out at Paris Saint-Germain and left out of their pre-season tour of Japan, has found himself in somewhat of a standoff with the Ligue 1 club. Either he leaves now, or he signs a new contract, is the reported stance of the club. There is no option to simply see out his contract, and leave in amicable fashion on a free deal next summer, according to reports.

So, here we are. Two stubborn parties, both with hands at the ready, waiting to fire the first, and deciding shot in a saga that continues to drag.

It seems as though even record-breaking money won't change Mbappe's position on the matter, too, speaking out for the first time since the Al-Hilal reports.

Kylian Mbappe issues first transfer response

Taking to Twitter to speak for the first time since the transfer rumours, Mbappe responded to a Tweet from basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo, which read: "Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe."

The star striker couldn't help but respond to Antetokounmpo, Tweeting out a number of laughing emojis.

The response almost highlights the elephant in the room, as Mbappe somewhat acknowledges the rumours, without, of course, providing his answer.

Leaving football on the biggest cliffhanger of the transfer window so far, Mbappe certainly has a big decision to make.

In a potential clue over the striker's future, sources told Relevo that Al-Hilal's bid and PSG's stance doesn't change things for Mbappe, saying: "These things do nothing but reinforce the determination of the player, who has a year on his contract that cannot be ignored.

"If he has to stay on the bench, he will stay, we'll see how long because the Champions League arrives right away... If they are winning, then everything is fine, but how do you have a player like that in the stands if things are not going well."

How much did Al-Hilal bid for Kylian Mbappe?

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG have accepted a bid of €300m (£258.27m) from Al-Hilal to sign their want-away forward. Meanwhile, as per James Benge of CBS, the Saudi Arabian club have offered Mbappe €700m (£602.63m) over the course of the season, in what is an eye-watering amount.

It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman accepts the deal or not, but if he does, the breakdown of his wages will be truly staggering.

As per TalkSport, Mbappe would earn €58.33m (£50.22m) a month, €13.3m (£11.45m) a week, and €1.9m (£1.64m) per day.

That also works out to be €79.9k (£68.79) an hour.

It will speak volumes if Mbappe rejects such an offer to stay at PSG, who will be left in the frustrating position of facing the prospect of losing their star man for free next summer.

In the battle between the two parties, it's hard to see right now just who will come out on top at the end of it all.