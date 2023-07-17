There are times when supporters don't exactly get what they want in a transfer window, with their teams sometimes signing players they aren't particularly convinced by for one reason or another. And this usually leads to a few too many comments on social media.

In the case of Dusan Vlahovic's potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, however, ultras have done more than just comment on Twitter. Instead, not doing things by halves, they have presented a banner threatening to cut off three of the striker's fingers if he makes the move.

Something tells us that'll be enough of a warning for the Serbian, who may opt to stay among the chaos at Juventus with a perfectly intact hand, rather than likely silverware and three fewer fingers in the French capital.

The question is, why have PSG ultras reacted to the rumours in such a way?

Why did the PSG ultras threaten Dusas Vlahovic?

Believe it or not, it wasn't Vlahovic's poor Juventus form which sparked the threats of the ultras. Instead, it is believed that the uproar came following the discovery of the striker's activity whilst on international duty with Serbia – as pointed out in the Tweet above.

The striker was seen holding up three fingers whilst wearing a t-shirt that showed Kosovo as part of Serbia. The action is said to refer to "Serbian supremacy over Kosovo" and can be seen as a greeting made by Serbian guerrilla of unification.

Vlahovic wouldn't be the first summer signing at PSG to receive a frosty reception, either, with Lucas Hernandez not exactly welcomed with open arms in France. Indeed, before that move was complete, fans told the now-former Bayern Munich defender that he is unwanted at the club.

The disapproval of the ultras comes as a result of the fact that Hernandez was born in Marseille, and his father, Jean-Francois played for Olympique Marseille - PSG's rivals.

So, it's fair to say that winning over a section of PSG fans can be quite the task, and a dangerous one at that, too.

How much would Dusan Vlahovic cost?

Initially costing Juventus a reported £66.6m back in January 2022, it remains to be seen whether the Serie A giants will suffer a significant loss on their investment.

According to Rudy Galetti, both Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in making a move for the forward this summer. Given the reaction of PSG ultras, however, a move now seems less likely. Meanwhile, Spurs would only make their move if Harry Kane did depart in the current window.

According to Transfermarkt, Vlahovic is currently worth €70m (£60.09m), in what is a hefty fee for a striker who scored just 10 Serie A goals last season.

A fresh start could do the 23-year-old a world of good though. As things stand, things don't really look like bursting into life for him at Juventus, and given their position as a team without European football next season, perhaps Vlahovic could be tempted by a departure to a club playing in the Champions League.

With a long summer ahead, there could be plenty of twists and turns for the striker yet.