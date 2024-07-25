After welcoming both Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, Manchester United could be about to suffer a blow on the transfer front, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly exploring a deal to sign an Old Trafford ace this summer.

It's been a hectic but positive summer transfer window at Manchester United so far. The Red Devils kicked things off by confirming Erik ten Hag's future after much deliberation and have since pushed on to welcome two vital reinforcements. The Dutchman will desperately be hoping to repay Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth's faith in the coming season, where United must improve on their eighth-place finish last time out in the Premier League.

To their credit, United's FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City certainly showed what they're truly capable of at their best and summer signings Yoro and Zirkzee should only improve things further, but the Red Devils must hit the ground running. Another positive has been the recent reports that Jadon Sancho and Ten Hag have held positive talks to clear the air and patch their relationship up just as European interest emerges.

According to Sky Sports, PSG now want to sign Sancho this summer and could join the race alongside Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in pursuit of the winger's signature. The England international has struggled to find his feet at Old Trafford since completing a move worth a reported £73m in 2021 and could yet get a permanent fresh start elsewhere.

Of course, Sancho has attracted such interest thanks to his loan spell back at former club Dortmund last season, in which he helped the Bundesliga giants reach the Champions League final, before suffering defeat against Real Madrid. As a result, even after positive talks with Ten Hag, Sancho may move on from his Manchester United nightmare once and for all this summer.

"Brilliant" Sancho arguably needs one final Man Utd chance

After clearing the air with Ten Hag, it could feel like a wasted conversation if Sancho wasn't handed one last chance at Manchester United. Ultimately, as proved at Dortmund last season, the England international is capable of being the difference-maker that so many clubs cry out. Given that he's still just 24 years old too, Sancho has time on his side to make up for past form and finally shake off the transfer flop tag that he's been labelled with since returning to English football.

Former Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is among those who have been full of praise for Sancho in the past, saying via The Metro last season: "I think the last six months, Jadon has been brilliant for us.

"It took some time to get back into shape but you can feel this quality and his skills, he’s going to improve our game straight away. He didn’t improve just his game but all the players around him. He is a player who has never thought about his first touch, it is so natural, and he is very gifted."

Sancho, on £250,000-a-week, could be one to watch over the coming weeks following this transfer update.