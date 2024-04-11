One pundit has made a £60 million claim this week as Tottenham Hotspur reportedly consider cashing in on one of their stars players.

Spurs players up for sale before next season

Ange Postecoglou's successful debut season has also marked the rise of some now-key squad members, like Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, who were previously outcasts under Antonio Conte.

However, the Australian's tenure has seen previous Conte favourites relegated to lesser roles. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was a mainstay under Tottenham's former coach, though Postecoglou's arrival resulted in the Dane becoming an impact bench player instead.

Hojbjerg's featured very regularly as a substitute this season, but he's confirmed a level of dissatisfaction after starting just six Premier League games all season.

“Of course I’m not happy with what’s going on at the club. It’s not a secret, but it’s not something I make a fuss about either," said Hojbjerg on his limited game time to Danish media recently.

Senior Tottenham players with fewest league minutes this season Number (via WhoScored) Bryan Gil 191 Manor Solomon 198 Radu Dragusin (January arrival) 229 Giovani Lo Celso 459 Oliver Skipp 572

“I can put my head on the pillow knowing that I’m giving it my all to show the coach that he should believe in me. This is not the case at the moment, and it’s the coach who has to explain why.”

As a result, reports suggest Hojbjerg could be up for sale this summer, and especially since his contract expires next year. Meanwhile, the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil are being linked with Spurs exits as well.

Right-back Djed Spence isn't part of Postecoglou's plans either and could be allowed to leave permanently, with the Englishman currently on loan at Genoa in Serie A. There is also the conundrum of what to do with Tottenham's plethora of senior players out on loan right now, but it is likely Joe Rodon will be up for grabs when the window reopens after his excellent temporary stint at Leeds.

Perhaps the most surprising exit link is Richarlison, who has bagged 11 goals in all competitions and looks rejuvenated under Postecoglou. There is apparently doubt over the Brazilian's suitability to lead the line moving forward, despite his fine form this term, with reports claiming Tottenham could consider cashing in on Richarlison this summer.

Pundit makes £60 million claim as Tottenham consider Richarlison sale

Speaking to Tottenham News, pundit John Wenham has expressed his disbelief at news that they could offload the former Everton star. Wenham also says that Spurs would want more than £60 million for Richarlison if they're going to sell.

"For Tottenham just to break even on Richarlison, they would need to fetch a fee of £60million, it is a ludicrous amount of money,” said Wenham.

“Richarlison should be right down there on the list of priorities when it comes to transfers.

“Spurs have so many players out on loan and a few still at the club who don’t contribute anything, and they need to be sold before a decision can be made on whether or not players who are still contributing should be sold.

“Richarlison is a player who contributes, he has been a key player this season and even to be offered £60million, that is just what Spurs paid for him, so they would probably want to see a higher offer from any of the Saudi clubs.”