Former England international and now pundit Carlton Palmer has buzzed at a "fantastic" piece of news that has emerged regarding one Burnley player.

Burnley off to solid Championship start

Scott Parker's side have made a promising start to the new season, sitting in fourth place in the Championship heading into the weekend action. Only one defeat has come their way in the opening five matches, with belief growing that a quickfire return to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Next up for Burnley is the visit of Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon, in a game that the Clarets will be strong favourites in, as they look to narrow the gap on current league leaders West Brom, who are three points clear of them currently.

Burnley conducted some strong business in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Mike Tresor, Maxime Esteve and Hannibal Mejbri, but keeping hold of important figures was also key.

Pundit loves "fantastic news" on Burnley star Koleosho

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer spoke of his delight at Burnley youngster Luca Koleosho signing a new deal at the club in recent weeks, describing it as "fantastic":

"It’s very important to keep your best players, especially the young ones, and he’s 20-years-old, very exciting and it was a shame he picked up an injury last season. But, he’s back now, and he’s up and running, scoring against Cardiff and Leeds. It was of paramount importance to keep the youngster. We know when you’ve got good young players that the top clubs will come looking.

"Burnley have got their sights on getting back into the Premier League, so it’s fantastic news that Koleosho is remaining at the club. Scott Parker has done a great job so far, the players are enjoying their football and hopefully they can continue carrying on as they look to win promotion."

Koleosho has shown what a big player he is going to be for Burnley moving forward, having enjoyed such a positive start to the 2024/25 season.

The 20-year-old has scored twice in four Championship appearances, finding the net against Cardiff City and Leeds United. Former Clarets manager Vincent Kompany has also heaped praise on him in the past, saying:

"He’s just a fearless player, it doesn’t really matter who he’s up against. He was up against a top full-back against Arsenal but he’s done it in every single game, because in every game he’s managed to create and make something happen."

Sometimes, keeping a player is just as important as any new signing that comes in and the idea of Burnley losing Koleosho at this point in his career doesn't bear thinking about, so tying him down until the summer of 2029 feels significant.

The hope is that the young winger matures as the years pass, remaining at Turf Moor for as long as possible and helping his side get back into the Premier League, but there is sure to be further interest in him if he continues on this current trajectory.