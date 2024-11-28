Leeds United have been backed to seal a "really good" signing as early as January as they look to improve their squad under Daniel Farke, with one pundit giving the move the green light.

Leeds in contention for Championship promotion again

After Championship play-off heartbreak at the hands of Southampton last season, the Whites were picked apart over the summer. Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Glen Kamara and Archie Gray were all sold as the club looked to balance their books.

Despite the major overhaul at Elland Road, it has been a strong start to the season for Farke's side, with Leeds currently in with an excellent chance of automatic promotion back to the Premier League, or failing that, another shot at finally experiencing play-off success.

It has not been without its hiccups; Illan Meslier's blunder against Sunderland cost his side two points, while knee injuries to midfield duo Illia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu forced Farke into the free agent market to recruit Josuha Guilavogui to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Despite these setbacks though, the Yorkshire side have continued to move towards the top of the Championship, and are hopeful of a return to the Premier League come the end of the campaign.

They may still be active in the January transfer window and have been strongly linked with a move to sign Swedish left-back Daniel Svensson, who is also thought to be attracting attention from Manchester United and Liverpool. And that move has the backing of one pundit.

Leeds swoop backed by EFL pundit

That comes as pundit Carlton Palmer has backed Leeds' pursuit of Svensson. Speaking to Football League World, he claimed that it would be a "really, really good signing if they could pull it off."

A natural left-back, Svensson could prove a long-term replacement for Junior Firpo, who is out of contract in the summer and struggled during his time with Leeds in the Premier League, while the fact that the Swede can also play in midfield is another bonus for Farke's side.

He made his debut for Sweden over the October international break and is catching the eye of plenty of teams, but Palmer is keen to see Leeds United complete the deal.

"Leeds United are casting their eye on left back Daniel Svensson. It's an ambitious swoop for Leeds if, in fact, they do go ahead with it, with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool interested in Svensson, who's a versatile figure. He can operate at left-back or as a central-midfield player", Palmer began.

"He's seen his stock rise of late. He plied his trade in Denmark with Nordsjaelland and the way he's played this season has led the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal to be interested in the 22-year-old.

"Unfortunately, when you look at those clubs it’s great that they're interested in you, you won't want to leave where you're playing, and he’s been playing regularly where he's played, every minute of the season so far. You want to move somewhere where you're going to play."

Svensson's career to date Appearances 161 Goals 9 Assists 21 Yellow Cards 12

That place could be Leeds, with Firpo's contract expiry offering a natural succession plan at fullback. "It would be a really, really good signing if they could pull it off", Palmer added.

There is no mention of a price tag for the 22-year-old defender, but a January move could allow Leeds to get ahead of the chasing pack for his signature, and his arrival would certainly bolster their ranks ahead of a prolonged promotion push.