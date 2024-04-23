A pundit has been left confused by some "surprising" exit news out of Tottenham as transfer talks begin ahead of the summer window.

Spurs players who could leave this summer

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou's full focus is on finishing the 2023/2024 season as strongly as possible, with the Lilywhites still well in contention for a top four finish and qualification for the Champions League.

While Aston Villa currently sit six points clear of Postecoglou's side in fourth, Tottenham do have two games in hand on their rivals and could narrow the gap to nil, with just goal difference separating the pair in that scenario.

However, Spurs will have to be near-perfect if they wish to pip Unai Emery, and they'll need their key players to perform with star left-back Destiny Udogie out for the remainder of 2023/2024 through injury.

Tottenham's next league fixtures in race for fourth Date Arsenal (home) April 28th Chelsea (away) May 2nd Liverpool (away) May 5th Burnley (home) May 11th Man City (home) May 14th

There are a few squad members who won't have much of a say, though, and their futures are looking pretty uncertain ahead of the summer window. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is among the big names who could leave Tottenham later this year, having been relegated to a bench player since Postecoglou's arrival last summer.

Speculation surrounds both Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso as well, with the duo among five senior players who look certain to depart Spurs when the window reopens. As well as the current squad, there are contingent of senior players out on loan at the moment, all of whom look likely to depart.

Joe Rodon, Tanguy Ndombele, Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Troy Parrott all return to Spurs later this year, and all seem to be out of Postecoglou's future plans as things stand.

Spence is a particularly curious case, as his 2022 move from Middlesbrough really hasn't worked at all like chairman Daniel Levy and co had planned. The Englishman arrived at N17 with a very exciting reputation after a brilliant 21/22 campaign at Nottingham Forest, where he helped then-Steve Cooper's side achieve promotion back to the top flight.

Following two years of barely any Spurs game time and multiple loan spells away, Spence is currently on a temporary stint in Serie A with Genoa. According to La Voce Rossublu earlier this month, Genoa are already in talks to sign Spence permanently this summer, and he's said to be keen on the move.

Speaking to Tottenham News, pundit John Wenham has expressed his surprise at the news Genoa are in talks to sign Spence permanently, given the Italians already have a buy option.

“He will be another one out the door and a player who Ange Postecoglou won’t need to interrupt his pre-season plans to include,” Wenham said.

“If Tottenham could get him out as soon as the window opens, that would be another big part of the rebuild which is continuing under Postecoglou.

“I was slightly confused as to why the report states they need to find an agreement with Tottenham when there is already a buy option in Spence’s loan.

“Perhaps they are trying to reduce the fee by a couple million, although £8.6million already seems pretty cheap to me, so it is a bit surprising that they are trying to lower the fee even more.”