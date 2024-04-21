A pundit has suggested that Timo Werner could be on the way out of Tottenham if Spurs go for a "statement" £42.8 million signing this summer.

Werner criticised as Spurs look at signing new winger this summer

Fabrizio Romano has backed claims that Ange Postecoglou is keen to add more goals from out wide, as Spurs target the likes of Pedro Neto and Raphinha as options for later this year.

It's one of the many positions which Spurs are keen to strengthen ahead of the summer, despite possessing an option to buy Werner outright for around £15 million, as widely reported.

The German has scored two goals and assisted three others since joining on loan from RB Leipzig in January, but there have been some concerns over whether he is really the player to improve Spurs long-term as they eventually look to challenge towards the foot of the table.

Timo Werner's league stats since joining Tottenham Total Appearances 12 Goals 2 Assists 3 Shots at goal per 90 2.4 Key passes per 90 1.3

“I can’t help, but I have to be critical of Timo Werner," said pundit Jay Bothroyd to Optus Sport earlier this week.

"I’m sorry, he misses so many good chances. And those chances that he missed, they can change games. Technically, he’s one of the worst players in the Premier League. I’m going to say that, because I honestly believe that.

"He doesn’t cross the ball well, he hits it as hard as he can across the face of the goal all the time. He never picks anybody out. His finishing’s poor. His passing’s poor.

“And yes, you can say that he’s effective. But then I’m saying, okay, he’s an athlete. In this day and age, I look at him and I say he’s effective because of his athleticism. As he gets older and he loses that athleticism, how effective is he going to be then?”

In terms of new wingers who could come in this summer, a name who's been mentioned for Spurs regularly is Atheltic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The Spaniard, who's registered more than 10 goal contributions in La Liga alone this season, is steadily garnering a reputation as one of Spain's most exciting young players.

Pundit moots Werner exit as Spurs allegedly eye Williams

Spurs are one of the sides targeting him ahead of this summer, and pundit John Wenham has claimed that Werner could be gone if Tottenham look to seal a "statement" signing of Williams.

“If Spurs were to spend the £42.8million on Williams, that wouldn’t be good for Werner’s future at Tottenham,” Wenham said.

“In that situation, the club are likely to thank Werner for the season, what he has done for the team and wish him well and use the money that would go toward him to sign Williams. Williams would be an outstanding signing and a real statement of intent.”