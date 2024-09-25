Tottenham chiefs have been told exactly why they should recall a loanee back to the club in January, as he seriously impresses with some "incredible" form away from north London.

How Spurs players are faring out on loan

The Lilywhites currently have a host of players out on temporary spells right now, with Bryan Gil (Girona), Alejo Veliz (Espanyol), Alfie Devine (Westerlo), Manor Solomon (Leeds United), Dane Scarlett (Oxford United) and Ashley Phillips (Stoke City) standing out as the senior bunch.

Veliz has been a fixture for his new team this season, starting the majority of league games, but the Argentine's run of five consecutive starts came to an end when Espanyol were recently thumped 4-1 by Real Madrid.

Devine made his first start for Westerlo on Saturday, clashing with Toby Alderweireld's Royal Antwerp in the Jupiler Pro League, where he contributed with five attempts on goal and one key pass in the final third - so the Englishman will be hoping that he can build upon an eventful display.

Gil has been having a tough time at Girona, though, having lost to Barcelona, PSG and Valencia in the space of just seven days. Solomon has been praised for his Leeds performances since arriving at Elland Road from Spurs, but missed their last clash against Coventry with a back injury.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung-min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

Unfortunately for Scarlett, after José Mourinho once compared him to Marcus Rashford, the young forward hasn't exactly been setting the world alight at Oxford - failing to gain consistent opportunities in the first team.

Phillips is a regular for Stoke but was forced to sit out their last game against Hull City due to concussion protocol, so it's been quite a mixed bag for Spurs' loan crop, but one youngster who is really impressing on loan at Notts County is versatile right-back George Abbott.

Tottenham urged to bring George Abbott back in January

The Spurs Under-21s captain has been praised by both his County manager and pundit John Wenham, with Tottenham told to recall Abbott in January by the latter.

“I’m pleased that Abbott has joined Notts County,” Wenham said. “He’s a special player who can play a couple of positions, and he seems to be bossing it at the age of 19. I’ve seen that they’ve been comparing him to some of their most promising loan players. Therefore, if by January time he is continuing to excel, then we will need to reevaluate the loan.

“He is already 19, so it might be wise to move him up a division to continue his positive trajectory.”

Notts County boss Stuart Maynard, speaking after Abbott made his first senior start, also called the teenager "incredible".

"He's got a very bright future. If you see his energy... his game understanding on the ball to come and play here today in front of probably just under 11,000 as your home debut, as a young lad, and to perform... he played like a mature player," said Maynard.

"The way he handled the ball, the way he passed the ball, the way he presses and the way he understands the positions to pick up to go and press. It's incredible for such a young lad and we're very lucky to have him."