Pundit Carlton Palmer has been reacting to rumours of Crystal Palace eyeing up another Eberechi Eze-like signing in 2025.

Crystal Palace summer signings

Eagles chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman were busy in the summer transfer window at Selhurst Park, making eight new signings ahead of Oliver Glasner's first full season in charge.

Crystal Palace summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Eddie Nketiah Arsenal €29.70m Maxence Lacroix Wolfsburg €18m Ismaila Sarr Marseille €15m Chadi Riad Real Betis €15m Daichi Kamada Lazio Free transfer Louie Moulden Wolves Free transfer Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea Loan transfer Matt Turner Nottingham Forest Loan transfer Crystal Palace fees received To Fee (Transfermarkt) Michael Olise Bayern Munich €53m Joachim Andersen Fulham €29.5m Sam Johnstone Wolves €11.9m Jordan Ayew Leicester City €5.9m Scott Banks FC St. Pauli €400,000

As can be seen, Palace actually received more than they spent after cashing in on Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen, however, they have appeared to bolster the squad with players who have Premier League experience in Eddie Nketiah, Ismaila Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah.

More new additions could be on the way in 2025, though, with reliable reporter Alan Nixon recently claiming that Crystal Palace are interested in signing Millwall attacker Romain Esse.

The 19-year-old has progressed through the Lions’ academy in recent years and has now made 48 senior appearances at The Den, scoring on four occasions, two of which have come during the current campaign.

Palmer reacts as Palace eye move for Esse

Talking to Football League World, Palmer gave his thoughts after hearing of Palace’s interest in Esse. He labelled the Millwall teenager as “technically very good”, “direct”, “versatile” and “pacey”, sighting Palace’s move for Eze when it comes to signing Championship gems and developing them.

"Crystal Palace are the latest Premier League club to be monitoring the situation on Millwall's talented frontman Romaine Esse. He's naturally a right-winger but can play anywhere across the front, he's had an excellent start to the season which is causing Premier League clubs to look at the talented 19-year-old.

"Palace have a habit of signing and developing good young players, look at Eze and Michael Olise and they buy these players, develop them and sell them on for big money.

"If he's sold, Millwall would get a sell-on clause and that would be vital. Obviously when you develop young players, it's good to see when they come through - especially the likes of Esse, who has came through the youth academy and worked his way up the ranks.

"He's shown ability throughout his earlier [youth] career, he's a very important part of Millwall's first team squad, he's technically very good and he's a versatile player. He's very direct and pacey.”

Palmer clearly likes what he has seen in Esse, so who knows, a move to Selhurst Park from Millwall could be just what he needs at this stage of his career, making a January or summer deal in 2025 one to watch.