BBC pundit and former Scotland international Alan Hutton has reacted to the news that Celtic have tabled a bid to seal a "smart signing" in the summer transfer window.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops have been linked with various players ahead of what could be a busy summer in the transfer market, and Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic has been mentioned as a possible option to come in.

Joe Hart has retired from football, bowing out on a high after winning both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup, and Livakovic is seen as the potential man to fill the void between the sticks. Celtic have reportedly tabled a bid of £7.6m for his services, with "extensive talks" held over a deal.

Elsewhere, Brendan Rodgers is thought to be keen on Bournemouth 'keeper Mark Travers as an alternative to Livakovic, with the 25-year-old possibly eyeing more regular football moving forward, having been loaned out to Championship side Stoke City last season.

Fotis Ioannidis is another player who has been linked with a summer move to Celtic, being seen as a dream attacking teammate for Hoops star man Matt O'Riley. The Panathinaikos forward scored five times in as many starts in the Europa League last season, highlighting his pedigree as a footballer.

Pundit talks up Celtic completing Livakovic signing

Speaking to Football Insider, BBC pundit Hutton talked up the idea of Celtic completing what he feels would be a "smart signing" of Livakovic in the summer, calling the offered fee a "big number".

"If he kicks on and does what everybody expects him to do, it would be a smart signing. They could make a lot of money out of it. The Euros has normally got an impact on that, if he goes there and plays really well, his valuation could go through the roof as we’ve seen previously.

"It’ll be an interesting one to watch what happens. These are big numbers, but I think Celtic are a club that can pay that sort of money and fees, especially if they get money in. We’ll see how it develops, but Celtic have definitely got the scope to spend that kind of money."

Livakovic makes plenty of sense for Celtic, with the 29-year-old a hugely experienced player but also someone who still has plenty of years left in him at the top level.

The Fenerbahce man is currently representing Croatia at Euro 2024, starting both of his country's opening two matches at the tournament, and he has a total of 56 caps at international level, also playing an important role in his nation reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Livakovic jumps out as a brilliant choice to come in and do a strong job after Hart, although he will clearly have big shoes to fill, considering what an influential performer the Englishman was for Celtic for a sustained period. There is no reason why he couldn't be a superb successor, though, and possibly even an upgrade, given his age.