Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is earmarking a "quality" teenager from the N17 academy for his first team, with the north Londoners having produced a host of exciting young players over the years.

Postecoglou says Spurs need multiple transfer windows to challenge for title

Speaking earlier this year, Postecoglou was forthright in explaining that Spurs may need three or four transfer windows before they can be considered genuine Premier League title challengers.

Postecoglou did appear to promise supporters silverware during his second season in charge over the summer, but back in March, his consensus on a potential league crown was that chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange would need "more than three windows" to get anywhere close.

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's squad in March.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23

"It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure. Just in terms of the robustness, adaptability and compatibility of the squad, I think there's still a fair bit of change we need to do. I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution."

Since that statement, Tottenham sealed a £65 million deal for striker Dominic Solanke, moving to replace club-record goalscorer Harry Kane, and also struck summer moves for Timo Werner, Wilson Odobert and English sensation Archie Gray in a show of intent.

It is also believed that they're willing to strengthen Postecoglou's ranks further in January. Spurs are considering a winter move for Javi Puado, who is currently in fine form for newly-promoted Espanyol in La Liga, and Tottenham also have their eyes on Borussia Dortmund sensation Jamie Gittens.

Mikey Moore tipped for first team role at Tottenham

However, they could also have real quality closer to home as well. Indeed, teenage forward Mikey Moore has stood out at academy level, with Postecoglou recently handing him chances at academy level.

Indeed, the 18-year-old impressed during their Europa League win at Ferencvaros recently, and would've got on the board with an assist if it wasn't for Werner squandering a chance through on goal.

The English youngster could be an ideal long-term replacement for Son, with pundit John Wenham telling Tottenham News that Postecoglou could be about to hand Moore a regular first-team role at Spurs.

“Moore already has a full 90 minutes under his belt in the UEFA Europa League this season,” Wenham said.

“Tottenham have played 10 games and Moore has featured in half of those. He has made fantastic progress. You can see that the club are earmarking him for a permanent first-team role next season. I suspect he will be battling it out with Son to be the starting left-winger next year.

“That is exciting to see. We would have a homegrown, club-trained player of Moore’s quality, who is just 18 years old, starting regularly next season. I think we can see that is what is going to happen.”