After a shaky start saw them win just two of their opening seven games, Leeds United now sit second in the Championship and look set to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, leading to pay rises for several key figures.

Leeds march on towards promotion

Thanks in part to Southampton's loss at home to Hull City on Tuesday night, Leeds now look favourites for automatic promotion and are showing little signs of slowing down anytime soon. A 2-0 win away to Plymouth last weekend made it eight league wins on the bounce for the West Yorkshire outfit, with Daniel Farke's men seemingly getting better every time they step onto the pitch.

Related This 2023 Leeds target now has more Championship goals than Rutter The Whites were reportedly keen on a deal to sign the second division starlet.

Part of the success has been getting a tune out of previously problematic players. The majority of Leeds' fans thought they had seen the last of Wilfred Gnonto when he refused to take part in the early passages of the season, but with five goals in his last five games, the Italian has forced his way back into the hearts of the Elland Road faithful.

Gnonto has forged a partnership with the fifteen-goal sensation, Crysencio Summerville, as well as record signing Georginio Rutter, to help their side score almost two goals per game. Whilst the talent is clearly there, these performances would not be possible without the man in the dugout, who now looks set for a pay rise.

McAvennie reacts to latest Leeds contract news

Speaking to Football Insider, former Celtic and West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie said that Farke is more than deserving of a new contract at Leeds after transforming the fortunes of the team.

"Leeds have had a few good managers in recent seasons. But Farke has been amazing for them. He’s got them playing with an exciting style of football and he’s done really well. He deserves a new contract, oh my God."

With news of a fresh contract for Farke first revealed last week, it is clear that the 49ers are eager to tie down their manager if they return to the Premier League this season. The 47-year-old would be in line for a big pay rise for guiding the Whites back to the promised land, as would several players, with rumours of new deals for the likes of Summerville and Patrick Bamford.

With a win percentage of 63% and picking up an impressive two points per game, Leeds look on track to overcome a challenging start to the campaign and charge back to the topflight. Having won the second division with Norwich City on two previous occasions, there is no doubt whether Farke possesses the pedigree to do it for a third time.

As we reach the business end of the Championship season, perhaps the promise of a pay rise is just the extra incentive Farke and his team need to get over the line. With thirteen games still to go, including a tie against league leaders, Leicester, it is very much all to play for but as it stands, Leeds look in a good position to come out on top.